IOWA CITY– Iowa City’s City High and Liberty High kicked off a two-day doubleheader Monday, June 7, on the Little Hawks’ diamond in Mercer Park, the Lightning’s crosstown rivals won 12-3 in six innings.
The Bolts started with one run in the top of the first inning, but a two-run bottom half by City, followed by one run in the third and eight in the fourth, put Liberty in an 11-1 hole going into the fifth inning. The Lightning rallied for two runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going, avoiding the ten-run mercy rule. However, a Little Hawk flew home in the sixth ending the game.
Brody Fishman, TJ Kimm and Boyd Skelley had one hit apiece for Liberty. Ethan O’Donnell was charged with the loss, after 3.2 innings on the mound, giving up nine hits and 11 runs, three earned. He walked three and struck out two.
Game two was held at Liberty on Tuesday, June 8, with similar results, the Little Hawks flew home with a 13-4 victory.
City plated one runner in the top of the first and second innings before unleashing a five-run barrage in the third. An additional run went on the board in the fourth, with three in the sixth, and two in the seventh. Liberty’s only lead of the night came in the bottom of the first when two runs scored for a 2-1 advantage. Two more Lightning runners scored in the bottom of the sixth but the Bolts still trailed, 11-4, going into the top of the seventh.
Jack Funke, Kimm and Cody Schroeder had one hit apiece with a double for Schroeder, and two RBIs for Kimm. Hayden Vickroy was charged with the loss after three innings on the bump, giving up seven hits and seven runs, four earned. He walked one and struck out one.
Liberty takes on Linn-Mar on Friday, June 18, in a 5 p.m. doubleheader at the Oak Ridge Middle School, in Marion. Dubuque Hempstead visits the Lightning on Monday, June 21, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader, before the Bolts travel to Clinton for a 7:30 p.m. varsity game with the River Kings.
Iowa City, City High 12, Liberty High School 3
Hits— Brody Fishman 1, TJ Kimm 1, Boyd Skelley 1.
Singles— Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Skelley 1.
Runs—Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Evan Chandler 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (L) 3.2 IP, 9 hits, 11 runs (3 earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 2 walks. Luke Bollier 1.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strike out.
Iowa City, City High 13, Liberty High School 4
Hits— Jack Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Cody Schroeder 1.
Singles— Funke 1, Kimm 1.
Doubles— Schroeder 1.
Runs— Brody Fishman 2, Keian Secrist 1, Funke 1.
RBIs— Kimm 2, Schroeder 1.
Pitching— Hayden Vickroy (L) 3.0 IP, 7 hits, 7 runs (4 earned), 1 walk, 1 ball, 1 strike out. Jack Turgasen 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 1 strike out. Kolton Fangman 2.0 IP, 5 hits 5 runs (1 earned), 1 strike out.