WATERLOO– Several area students graduated from Allen College. The College awarded 127 degrees during its commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 7.
Among those recognized were Lauren Helle, of Tiffin, who received a bachelor of science in nursing. Several other students from North Liberty received a master of science in nursing including Nicole Alsaker, Ashley Khaw, Michelle Kim and Jonathan Thayer. Angela Bevans, of Tiffin, also received a master of science in nursing.
Once again, Allen College held two commencement ceremonies to celebrate graduates. One was held for the School of Health Sciences students and the other for the School of Nursing students. The speaker for both commencements was Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College. Dr. Seliger remarked the graduates of 2021 are joining many other graduates of Allen College who gained the knowledge to improve the health of the community they serve.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Just under 600 students were enrolled at the College this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.