IOWA CITY — Nearly a year after discussions began considering the replacement of Johnson County’s eponym (namesake), the Johnson County Board of Supervisors declared Lulu Merle Johnson to be the official eponym for the County via a resolution approved Thursday, June 24 during the supervisors’ regular meeting.
Lulu Merle Johnson, an Iowa native, replaces Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong Kentuckian.
Johnson County was established in 1837, nearly a decade before the Iowa Territory became a state in 1846. According to the supervisors’ resolution, the Wisconsin Territorial Legislature selected then-vice president Richard Mentor Johnson to be the namesake of the new county. R.M. Johnson was born near Louisville, Virginia (now part of Kentucky) in 1780 and died in 1850 in Frankfort, KY. Johnson was the ninth vice-president of the United States and served under Democratic President Martin Van Buren from 1837-1841 after having been elected to the Kentucky legislature in 1804 and the United States House of Representatives in 1807. Johnson was in the House for 20 years before serving another decade in the United States Senate.
However, there is a darker side to his history, which was revealed last year when David F. McCartney of Iowa City wrote a letter to the supervisors asking Johnson be replaced as the namesake. Johnson, it was discovered, was a documented slave owner. In addition, as a colonel with the British Army during the War of 1812, Johnson took credit for killing Shawnee Chief Tecumseh during the battle of the Thames, Ontario, Canada. The supervisors’ resolution notes Johnson boasted of his kill later while campaigning.
“This is the white man for whom Johnson County, Iowa, is named,” McCartney wrote. “I propose that Johnson County be renamed for a far more worthy individual, also named Johnson.”
McCartney suggested Lulu Merle Johnson, Ph.D., the second African-American woman in the United States to earn a doctorate degree in history, and the first in Iowa to do so. Lulu Johnson was born in Gravity, Iowa in 1907 to parents who were born into slavery. She enrolled in the State University of Iowa in 1925 as one of only 14 black women in the university, and faced open discrimination. By 1930 she had completed both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before completing her Ph.D. in 1941. She taught at historically black colleges and universities and was appointed the Dean of Women at Cheyney State University in Pennsylvania.
“Richard Mentor Johnson, a slave owner, is believed to have never set foot in Iowa,” McCartney wrote. “By contrast, Lulu Merle Johnson, an Iowa native, contributed to our knowledge of a centuries-long evil and persistent institution.” He continued, “By renaming Johnson County in her honor, we will recognize an individual who devoted her life to education and to its accessibility. Johnson County, home of the University of Iowa, would be appropriately named for an individual who devoted her life to learning, teaching, and research. Let’s rename Johnson County in honor of Lulu Merle Johnson, Ph.D.”
Lulu Johnson was a preferred choice before an 11-member ad hoc Eponym Committee was formed. Last September, the supervisors discussed the committee’s two recommendations: Lulu and Sylvanus Johnson. Sylvanus was a brick maker who provided the bricks for the Governor’s Mansion occupied by Robert and Friendly Lucas (when Iowa City was the state capitol), the Old Capitol, and the William Bostick House (first brick house in Iowa City). He was also one of Iowa City’s first city councilmen, a school board member, and a justice of the peace.
The supervisors selected Lulu Johnson over Sylvanus at that time with Supervisor Rod Sullivan suggesting creating signage for county-owned buildings and tasked the committee with drafting plans for a post-COVID-19 pandemic community celebration in her honor.
A public hearing was conducted prior to adopting the resolution officially declaring Lulu Merle Johnson as the eponym. Ron McMullen, a former US Ambassador and U of I lecturer, spoke in favor of replacing Richard Johnson, calling him a “despicable person who should also be a role model for us all, a negative role model in how he treated African-Americans and native Americans, and his approach to public service.” Lulu Johnson, he said, is a positive role model in overcoming adversity and poverty.
RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING LULU MERLE JOHNSON
AS THE OFFICIAL EPOYNYM OF JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA
WHERAS, the people of Johnson County acknowledge that names carry power and believe the county eponym should be a person who both embodies their sense of values, ideals, and morals, and has a personal connection to Johnson County and the State of Iowa; and
WHERAS, the County of Johnson in the State of Iowa was originally named after Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong Kentuckian with no known personal connections to either Johnson County or the State of Iowa, by the Wisconsin Territorial Legislature in 1837; and
WHERAS, Richard Mentor Johnson took credit for killing the legendary Shawnee Chief Tecumseh at the Battle of the Thames in 1805, and then later in life used this fact for his political gain; and
WHERAS, Richard Mentor Johnson was a lifelong slave owner who was known for using his position as such to engage in coercive relationships with his slaves; and
WHERAS, Richard Mentor Johnson does not embody the values, ideals, and morals of the people of Johnson County; and
WHERAS, The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is committed to rectifying systemic racism and institutional inequity, including removing names and monuments that memorialize or honor a person who has perpetuated violence against black people, indigenous people, and other nonwhite people, or a cause that is manifestly unjust; and
WHERAS, the people of Johnson County believe that the institution of slavery was and is a grave injustice against humanity; and
WHERAS, the people of Johnson County wholeheartedly believe that, as is reflected in the Iowa Constitution, all persons are “by nature, free and equal,” and that all persons have the inalienable right to enjoy their liberty and pursue happiness; and
WHERAS, it is the aim of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors to educate its residents through the recognition of esteemed state and local heroes, places, and concepts that uphold the honorable ideals of liberty, democracy, and self-determination; and
WHERAS, Lulu Merle Johnson was born in 1907 in the City of Gravity, State of Iowa, to parents who were born into slavery; and
WHERAS, Lulu Merle Johnson entered the State University of Iowa in 1925, at a time when she was 1 of only 14 African-American women enrolled at the university; and
WHERAS, Lulu Merle Johnson, despite facing open discrimination based on her status as an African-American woman, completed both bachelor’s and master’s degrees by 1930; and
WHERAS, Lulu Merle Johnson, in 1931, while also maintaining a career as a professor, began studies toward her Doctor of Philosophy degree at the State University of Iowa, and in 1941, became the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. from that institution; and
WHERAS, Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson, from 1931 until her retirement in 1971, maintained an active career as an academic and college professor, teaching history at historically black colleges and universities, and rising through the ranks to become the Dean of Women at Cheyney State University; and
WHERAS, Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson is recognized by the University of Iowa Graduate College for her role as a trailblazing academic through its establishment of the Lulu Merle Johnson Recruitment Fellowship to recruit talented doctoral students from underrepresented minority groups; and
WHERAS, Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson, a vibrant person and accomplished academic with strong connections to the State of Iowa and Johnson County, through her determination to succeed despite discrimination and adversity, embodied the values, ideals, and morals, which the people of Johnson County strive to preserve and uphold.
NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that we, the Board of Supervisors of Johnson County, Iowa shall henceforth recognize as it’s official eponym Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson, an inspirational woman whose story of accomplishments in the face of adversity is one which the citizens of Johnson County can be proud for generations to come.