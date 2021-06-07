RURAL OXFORD– A variety of unique and one-of-a-kind aircraft were on public display Saturday, June 5, as the Green Castle Aero Club (GCAC) hosted its first annual antique, vintage and experimental aircraft fly-in at the Green Castle airport near Oxford. An “antique” plane, by the club’s definition, is one built before World War II (1941), and several examples dotted the field. “Vintage” planes, built between 1942 and 1960, were also well represented.
The event provided pilots with a chance to show off their planes, some of which had been painstakingly restored to museum quality. It also provided the club an opportunity to introduce the public to the world of aviation by getting a close-up look at the planes, talking with the pilots and even going for a 20-25-minute flight in one of the club’s planes to get a taste of flying.
“It shows how different we are than most airports,” GCAC Board Member Mike Mango said. “We teach flying here, and we are a flying club. We are a not-for-profit club, so we try and keep the costs of flying low to people who want to learn how to start. We have a scholarship fund that we pay one student per year, as long as they keep their grades up, and they come out to the airport to help… because everything is volunteer out here from mowing the grass to plowing the snow.”
Mango, a member for over 20 years, noted some have been a part of the GCAC for 30 years or more. Don and Jackie Nelson bought the 117-acres, which included a house and grass airstrip, in 1975 and soon after launched a flight-training program. Over the years the business grew to include hangers and repair service, more instructors, and even aircraft sales.
“We have four instructors out here, they cost probably about half of what an instructor would normally cost, at like $40 per hour. We have five (club-owned) airplanes, we teach flying lessons and we have some fun events,” Mango noted.
Obtaining a pilot’s license isn’t cheap. Mango estimated it was about a $6,000 investment. But, “You don’t have to do it all at once, you can do it as you can afford it, and we keep the cost of flying low to our members.”
The club charges a membership fee of $150 with monthly dues of $30/month for flying members (pilots). “We also have non-flying social members (at roughly half the cost). It’s just a fun place. We make flying fun.”
The Green Castle Aero Club can be reached at 319-545-2101 or just stop by the field at 2154 250th St. NW, Oxford (four miles west of North Liberty). “If the weather is nice, somebody is usually around here,” Mango said.
More information can also be found on the club’s website www.greencastleaeroclub.com.