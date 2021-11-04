NORTH LIBERTY — Some vehicles are so iconic in our culture, they need no introduction. The original 1966 Batmobile, for example is instantly recognized. Or the ubiquitous large brown “parcel car” vans UPS delivers packages in. One iconic vehicle, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, visited North Liberty last week racking up smiles per mile for the two-person crew as they visited the Colony Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Happenings, and the Trick or Treat Trail.
“Ketchup” Kingsley and “Mustard” Marcelo piloted the unique machine. For Mustard, originally from the Chicago area, it’s the ultimate job after graduating from Syracuse University in New York state.
“A couple of my friends had done it in the past (driving the Weinermobile and Planter’s Peanutmobile), and I saw an ad for it, and they just kept pushing it and pushing it, and I went to an informational meeting and it just felt like a great breath of fresh air right out of college where you could get to go to so many different places to meet so many different people and expand your knowledge of the world, so I applied and went through a multiple-stage interview process…and I got it. It’s definitely one of the things where if you had asked me a year ago today if I would’ve had this job, I would’ve told you you’re crazy. But now, I couldn’t have asked for a better job right out of college.”
Piloting the Weinermobile is a one-year term from June to June he said. “Three weeks after I graduated, I hit the road. We train for two weeks and then we hit the hotdog highways for the entire year.”
Mustard and Ketchup are traveling the Midwest region until December. In January they will switch partners and regions, “and two other hot-doggers will come in and be the Midwest pilots,” Mustard said.
The regions are fluid for the six-Weinermobile fleet, said Mustard. “We’ve gone as far south as Atlanta, Georgia and as far east as Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Central team has gone out to Oregon, which isn’t very ‘central.” Ketchup and Mustard have been to 13 states since June, mostly in an Iowa-Minnesota to Ohio pattern. “We cover a lot of ground, we cover about 500 miles a week, but we gotta spread smiles in whatever city we’re going to next, and I am always excited to have a long driving day with this giant hotdog.” He added, “Driving a giant hotdog for a living is very fun.”
Driving a 27-foot (60 hotdogs) long, 11-foot (24 hotdogs) tall hotdog on wheels is to say the least, an experience. “It absolutely is a trip. Every single day you’re reminded as to why this job is so great because you’re just driving down the highway and people are looking at you and smiling, and waving, and honking, and you’re just like ‘This job is so great because it just brings smiles.’ And when you have a job that you get that constant reminder every day, that’s how you know you have a good job.”
Mustard shared a fun factoid about the giant hotdog-on-wheels – it is not classified as a car, recreational vehicle, or even as a truck despite being built on the same truck chassis as a UPS van. It’s official classification on the title and registration is “Weinermobile” as it is such a unique creation.
You can follow the journeys of the Weinermobile and see where and when one might be close to you, by checking out their homepage at https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile. Also, if you have an event, you’d like the Weinermobile to swing by, there is an application form on the website as well.
“If anybody wants us, you shouldn’t hesitate to apply, even if it’s a very small event. We’ve been to very small events in towns of not even 2,000 people. We’ve been to major cities, we’ve been to towns in the southern border of Missouri that most people would not know even exist, because the Weinermobile will go anywhere for it’s fans who request it,” said Mustard. “Just hope it’s in your area when your event is happening so we can actually make it happen.”
It’s all about making people smile, Mustard said.
“Never feel like you can’t come up to the Weinermobile and say hi and ask for a picture because that’s literally our jobs, to allow you to have a great time with the Weinermobile. We love making everybody else’s day because that makes our day.”