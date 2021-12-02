Mardean Mae Johnson

Mardean Mae (Fry) Johnson, 99, was born May 28, 1922, daughter of Charles Abner and Amanda Stella (Knupp) Fry. She died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mardean grew up in Dysart. Her father was a rural mail carrier. She lived across the street from Dysart’s largest park where she enjoyed playing tennis. Her family moved to Traer where she graduated from high school. They then moved to Roland where she met and married Marion Johnson. They were married for 65 years.
She was a farm wife for about 15, years then went to work in a women’s clothing store in Des Moines for a few years. Mardean and Marion moved to Boise, Id. where she worked in a woman’s clothing store and was a buyer for them. One of her fond memories was when Idaho’s richest man came in, in his overalls, to buy something for his wife.
Mardean and Marion traveled widely in the USA, mainly to conventions of the American Legion and its headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind. After Mardean and Marion retired, they moved back to Iowa to be close to their oldest granddaughter and her family, including two great-grandsons whom were very special to her..
Mardean is survived by her son David (Carmen) Johnson of Parrish, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jill (Dave) Johnson-West of North Liberty, Maria (Steve) Ganesh of Castro Valley, Calif., Richard (Janell) Johnson of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Christopher (Elizabeth) Johnson of Ft. Worth, Tex. and eight great-grandchildren, Ben, Adam, Bryce, Jaiden, Ethan, Ellie, Gabriel and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Marvin Leroy Fry, sister Mildred Arlene Fry, and husband Marion P. Johnson.