MARION– The varsity softball season opened Monday, May 24, with the Clear Creek Amana varsity girls traveling to Marion High School to take on the newly-named Wolves (the Marion school board of education voted to approve the new mascot the evening of May 24). Marion entered the season ranked No. 15 in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and showed they may be a force to contend with this season by defeating the unranked Clippers 2-1 and 17-7 in the nightcap.
The Boats struck first in the opener with one run in the top of the fifth as Bailey Olerich drove in Olivia Miller. Marion was kept off of the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh inning when Gracie Goad smacked a game winning two-run homer scoring her younger sister Michaela.
Ashley Webb went the distance in the circle giving up two hits and two runs, one earned, and striking out six.
CCA lit the scoreboard first again in the nightcap with two runs in the top of the first as Reese Stockman smacked a two-run double, scoring Olerich and Emma Mathis. Marion answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Loaded bases gave the Boats an opportunity to score in the top of the second and RBI singles from Gabrielle Bedford and Ellie Crow led to three runs going up for a 5-2 lead.
Unfortunately, the Wolf Pack struck with a five-run barrage in the bottom of the third going up 7-5. Bedford scored in the top of the fourth driving a grounder for a single, advancing to second with a wild tumble down the baseline evading a tag, taking third and coming home on a wild pitch. It would be the Clippers’ only run of the inning, and Marion plated five more runners in the bottom of the fourth for a 12-6 advantage. Ashley Webb scored CCA’s final run of the evening in the top of the fifth with a wild slide into home plate. The Wolves stymied the Boats with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth including a game-ending homer from Michaela Goad, triggering the 10-run mercy rule.
Olerich and Mathis had two hits apiece in the contest with a double each from Crow and Stockman. Bliss Beck was charged with the loss after 2.2 innings of work in the circle, giving up six hits and seven earned runs, walking four, and striking out two. Jenna Zillyette, an eighth-grader, pitched 2.1 innings giving up four hits and seven runs, four earned, walking one and striking out four. Kenadi Wood pitched 0.2 innings giving up two hits and three earned runs.
Independence visits The Creek Thursday, June 3, for a varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m., in Oxford. CCA competes in Maquoketa’s invitational on Saturday, June 5, starting at 10 a.m. and travels to Benton Community on Monday, June 7, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. The Williamsburg Raiders invade Oxford on Wednesday, June 9, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Marion 2, Clear Creek Amana 1
Hits— Bailey Olerich 2, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Olivia Miller 1.
Singles— Olerich 2, Bedford 1, Miller 1.
Runs—Miller 1.
RBI— Olerich 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb 7 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 0 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Marion 17, Clear Creek Amana 7
Hits— Ellie Crow 3, Bailey Olerich 2, Emma Mathis 2, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Avery Allan 2, Reese Stockman 1.
Singles— Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Bedford 2, Crow 2, Allan 2.
Doubles— Crow 1, Stockman 1.
Runs— Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Bedford 1, Allan 1, Ashley Webb 1.
RBI— Crow 2, Stockman 2, Bedford 1, Allan 1.
Pitching— Bliss Beck 2.2 IP, 6 hits, 7 earned runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. Jenna Zillyette 2.1 IP, 4 hits, 7 runs (4 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Kenadi Wood 0.2 IP, 2 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk.