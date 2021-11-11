IOWA CITY —The Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) announced it’s 2021 Girls Swimming and Diving All Conference selections Monday, Nov. 8 with the “Trojan-Bolts” of the combined Iowa City West High and Liberty High team recognized.

Scarlet Martin was named the Valley Division’s Swimmer of the Year while Sam Klein earned Diver of the Year honors, and coach Byron Butler was named the Valley Division Coach of the Year.

West High took the Valley Division Championship as well.

2021 MVC Girls Swimming and Diving All-Division Selections

Valley Division

Swimmer of the Year —Scarlet Martin

Diver of the Year —Sam Klein

Coach of the Year —Byron Butler and staff

Division Champion —Iowa City West

200 Medley relay

1st Team —Iowa City West (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Martin, Ella Hochstetler)

200 Freestyle

1st Team —Jade Roghair, Kolby Reese

2nd Team —Lauren Trent

200 IM

1st Team —Olivia Taeger, Hajek

Honorable Mention —Karen Liu

50 Freestyle

1st Team —Martin, Hochstetler

Honorable Mention —Averie Bilskemper

Diving

1st Team —Klein

100 Fly

1st Team —Hochstetler, Liu

2nd Team —Maggie Greer

100 Freestyle

1st Team —Taeger

2nd Team —Hajek

500 Freestyle

1st Team —Roghair, Reese

2nd Team —Trent

200 Freestyle relay

1st Team —Iowa City West (Hochstetler, Taeger, Roghair, Martin)

100 Backstroke

1st Team —Martin, Wilkins

Honorable Mention —Greer

100 Breaststroke

2nd Team —Bilskemper

400 Freestyle relay

1st Team —Iowa City West (Reese, Hajek, Taeger, Roghair)

