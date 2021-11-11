IOWA CITY —The Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) announced it’s 2021 Girls Swimming and Diving All Conference selections Monday, Nov. 8 with the “Trojan-Bolts” of the combined Iowa City West High and Liberty High team recognized.
Scarlet Martin was named the Valley Division’s Swimmer of the Year while Sam Klein earned Diver of the Year honors, and coach Byron Butler was named the Valley Division Coach of the Year.
West High took the Valley Division Championship as well.
2021 MVC Girls Swimming and Diving All-Division Selections
Valley Division
Swimmer of the Year —Scarlet Martin
Diver of the Year —Sam Klein
Coach of the Year —Byron Butler and staff
Division Champion —Iowa City West
200 Medley relay
1st Team —Iowa City West (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Martin, Ella Hochstetler)
200 Freestyle
1st Team —Jade Roghair, Kolby Reese
2nd Team —Lauren Trent
200 IM
1st Team —Olivia Taeger, Hajek
Honorable Mention —Karen Liu
50 Freestyle
1st Team —Martin, Hochstetler
Honorable Mention —Averie Bilskemper
Diving
1st Team —Klein
100 Fly
1st Team —Hochstetler, Liu
2nd Team —Maggie Greer
100 Freestyle
1st Team —Taeger
2nd Team —Hajek
500 Freestyle
1st Team —Roghair, Reese
2nd Team —Trent
200 Freestyle relay
1st Team —Iowa City West (Hochstetler, Taeger, Roghair, Martin)
100 Backstroke
1st Team —Martin, Wilkins
Honorable Mention —Greer
100 Breaststroke
2nd Team —Bilskemper
400 Freestyle relay
1st Team —Iowa City West (Reese, Hajek, Taeger, Roghair)