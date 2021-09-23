Maxine B. Hennessy, 97, of Solon, passed away peacefully, while under the care of the Solon Retirement Village, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Fladung officiating. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Mary Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon were in charge of arrangements.
Maxine was born May 5, 1924, in rural Solon, the daughter of Louis and Libbie (Kasparek) Kohout. She attended the Stone Academy and Solon High School. Maxine was united in marriage to Raymond Hennessy May 14, 1946, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon. She worked at Collins Radio for many years, where she maintained many lifelong relationships with her co-workers. She enjoyed supporting Solon Spartans, going to Iowa Hawkeye games, where she was a member of the I-Club. Ray and Max loved to travel and enjoyed many trips together. They opened up their home to host many large holiday celebrations and were known as a third set of grandparents. Maxine’s family, friends, special friends, and neighbors were very dear to her. She will be especially remembered for her love of her husband, Raymond.
Maxine is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother Donald Kohout, Solon; nephews Paul (Betty) Kohout, Lisbon, and Terry Kohout of Cedar Rapids; niece Jean (Steve) Novak, Cedar Rapids; and her eight grand-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Raymond; her brother Milver (Marjorie) Kohout, and her nephew James Kohout.