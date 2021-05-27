IOWA CITY– Most Johnson County governmental offices are closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, County facilities are open to the public by appointment during regular business hours. Many Johnson County services are available online, by phone or through mail or email. Contact information for all County departments and offices is available on the Johnson County website at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov.
Detailed schedule changes include:
Ambulance: Johnson County Ambulance Service (JCAS) is available for routine and emergency response. The JCAS billing and administrative offices are closed. Emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, residents should always dial 911.
Conservation: The Conservation administrative office and Education Center is closed. All conservation areas remain open and park rangers are on call.
Emergency Management: The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) administrative office is closed, but emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, residents should always dial 911. For non-emergency matters call 319-356-6700.
Medical Examiner: The Medical Examiner Department (JCME) is available for emergency response. JCME administrative offices are closed. JCME should be contacted via the 24-hour pager service by calling 563-244-0054.
SEATS: Johnson County SEATS paratransit service is closed, as well as the fixed route services for Iowa City and Coralville.
Secondary Roads: The Secondary Roads administrative offices are closed. Road crews are available for emergency response, if necessary.
Sheriff’s Office: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Administrative, Civil and Records divisions are closed. All other services operate as normal and are available for routine and emergency response.
State offices located in County buildings: The Clerk of Court, located in the Johnson County Courthouse, 417 S. Clinton St. in Iowa City, are closed. The courthouse will also be closed.
The Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services, both located in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, 855 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City, are closed.