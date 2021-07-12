NORTH LIBERTY– North Liberty’s Dave Metzler was inducted into the Iowa State USBC Men’s Hall of Fame. Metzler, a 41-year member of the Iowa State United States Bowling Congress (USBC), was nominated for superior performance in recognition of 45 years of bowling and numerous accomplishments, including a runner-up finish in the 1993 Petersen Classic, and the Petersen Classic Singles Champion, out of 3,400 entries in the national and international tournament, in 1992. He also won the Sponsor Category in the Petersen Classic in 1992 and 1993, making tournament history as the first to do so.
In 2019, he became a back-to-back champion in the Charles “Squeak” Fountain Senior Scratch Bowling Association Tournament, in Ottumwa. 2018 marked his 40th consecutive appearance in the National Bowling Tournament in Syracuse, N.Y. Metzler bowled six 800 series games with a high score of 827, “too many to count” 700 series, 28 300 (perfect) games, a dozen 299 games, two 298 games and “at least ten” 11-in-a-row awards, according to his application.
In addition, he was inducted into the Iowa City Hall of Fame in 1994, was the 2016 50 Over/50 Under Eastern Iowa Seniors Team Tournament Champion, and a five-time champion in the Eastern Iowa Seniors Tournament. He garnered 31 titles as a member of the Iowa City Association and three with the Cedar Rapids Association.
“His prowess in the Iowa City Association is second to none,” said Lane Lafler, Director/Public Relations for the Cedar Rapids USBC BA.
An advocate for the sport, Metzler said in a 2018 interview with The North Liberty Leader, “Anybody can do it. You can be five or 95 and still do it. It’s never too late to jump in and get started, or too early. Bowling has been a great experience for me, and hopefully continues on for a few more years.”
He began bowling at the age of 11, garnering wins in several youth tournaments. In 2014, he opened Coral Lanes, in Coralville, and was instrumental in starting bowling programs at Iowa City’s City High and West High, hosting their teams, as well as several city and state tournaments. Unfortunately, the flood of 2008 destroyed Coral Lanes however his passion for the sport continued unabated.
Metzler was nominated by Danny and Sue Jensen, of Marion, and received the honor on June 26 along with five others.
"I guess many years in bowling centers were worth it," Metzler said.