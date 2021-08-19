TIFFIN — Mollie Upton is passionate about agriculture and the people involved in it. As the Iowa Miss United States Agriculture, crowned last November, the Tiffin native has been able to support the industry and advocate for women in agriculture.
By winning the state crown, Upton qualified for nationals, which was held in Orlando, Florida on June 19. Competition consisted of photogenic, interviews with the judges to discuss current events in agriculture, and the role she plays in the industry, she said. “Following that was the self-introduction where I got the opportunity to get onstage in front of the judges and the audience and introduce myself and talk about my platform-advocating for women involvement in agriculture.”
A state fun fashion show followed with Upton dressing as an Iowa Hawkeye football player in a jersey adorned with rhinestones. Upton told the story behind the Hawks’ “ANF” (America Needs Farmers) helmet decals. Formal wear and an onstage question followed, which allowed Upton to showcase her gown while pulling a question out of a fishbowl to answer for the judges. The question she drew asked, “If you had to describe American agriculture in one word, what would it be?”
“I chose ‘inspiring’ for my answer,” she said, “Because the agriculture industry is truly something we can’t live without, and with the technology we have the amount of food and fuel we can produce just in America is truly inspiring to me!”
Upton’s efforts earned her the crown as the National Miss United States Agriculture in the “Ms.” Division for unmarried ladies between the ages of 22 and 35. She placed first in the categories of self-introduction, state fun fashion, formal wear, and onstage question.
“Hopefully I will be able to travel to other Miss United States Agriculture pageants across the country as a guest to watch other young ladies advocate for the agriculture industry,” she said. Already she has been able to spend time at the Johnson County Fair meeting attendees and assisting with handing out the ribbons at the goat show. In September Upton and National Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador Katelyn Folkmann will host their first pageant at the county level for Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, and Poweshiek counties at the Ramada Hotel in Little Amana.
Upton, who joined 4-H around the age of 12, is a 2016 graduate of Clear Creek Amana High School.
“I knew I wanted to study agriculture after high school and I went up to Fort Dodge to visit the school (Iowa Central Community College) and meet the teachers, and I just knew that is where I was meant to be.” Upton graduated from Iowa Central with an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Agriculture Technology and in addition to participating in the Miss United States Agriculture program, she works as part of the barn staff at Diamond V. She became involved with the Miss United States Agriculture program after seeing it on social media and deciding it would be a positive way to become involved in her community, and to advocate for agriculture. It was also her first foray into such competition and necessitated stepping out of her comfort zone, she said. “But I don’t regret it at all because this has been a wonderful experience so far! I have gained so much confidence and I have met so many other amazing women and made friendships to last a lifetime.”
State Director Holly Hatfield said, “The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders, and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuous pursuit of education as well as utilizing our vision: An advocacy program for women to teach and enhance the American Agriculture story. I would love to give a shout out to my mom and brother (Peggy and Michael Upton) my fiancé Wyatt Shannon and my future mother and sister-in-law Angela Shannon and Brianna Shannon (and the rest of our families and friends) for all their support and lastly to my sponsors Agvantage FS, Portraits By Jeanna, Top T, and Kennedy Farms!”
To schedule an appearance or learn more about becoming involved with the Miss United States Agriculture program, Upton can be contacted via email at m.upton.21798@gmail.com.