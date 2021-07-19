NORTH LIBERTY— The City of North Liberty hosted its second free concert in the park for the summer Saturday, July 17 at Centennial Park. The event, one of over 30 on the City’s “Summer Slate,” brought Coralville-based Tanya English and her Tanya English Band to the stage with a mix of classic and contemporary blues “from the woman’s point of view.” Following English was Chicago native Brian Johannesen with Midwest-rooted “Americana” sound inspired by John Prine, Guy Clark, and Bruce Springsteen.
The city worked with The Englert Theatre in Iowa City to line up talent, and partnerships with Veridian Credit Union, South Slope Cooperative Communications, Shive Hattery, Hills Bank, Green State Credit Union, and the Eastern Iowa Airport enabled the events to be free to the public.
Upcoming events include:
July 23: Movie on the Lawn: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
July 24: Inflatables Day
August: Scavenger Hunt
August 14: The Eastern Iowa Circus
August 16: Lighthouse in the Library
August 21: Concert in the Park
August 21: Fireworks
August 27: Moms & Mocktails
August 28: Playground Crawl
September 10 – 19: Welcoming America Week
September 28: Meet Your Neighbors
Throughout the Summer: Fairy Trail, Recreation Fun Packs, ONE Packs, Adventure Pass, Find & Make Public Art, 55+ Connections (Fridays), Storywalks, Geocaching and Your Library at Home Kits.
Full details can be found on the city’s website at https://northlibertyiowa.org.