TIFFIN— Clear Creek Amana’s varsity baseball team dipped to 10-9 after a 12-7 non-conference loss to the Muscatine Muskies Wednesday, June 23, in Tiffin. One Clipper run in the bottom of the first inning was answered by five Muskies floating across the dish in the top of the third followed by three more in the fourth, and two in the fifth. CCA plated one runner each in the third, fourth, and sixth innings to trail 10-4 going into the final inning. Muscatine scored two runs before the Boats attempted a bottom of the seventh rally with three runs.
Sam Young, Reece Hoffman, and Jack Downes put up two hits apiece in the contest with one RBI each from Hoffman, Downes, Stirlen Roberson, David Williams, Cash Jensen, and Cooper Hoffman. Caleb Allan spent four innings on the bump giving up ten hits and eight runs (six earned) while Cooper Hoffman pitched three innings giving up four hits and four earned runs.
The Muskies improved their record to 15-6.
Muscatine 12, Clear Creek Amana 7
Hits — Sam Young 2, Reece Hoffman 2, Jack Downes 2, Stirlen Roberson 1, Blaine Stockman 1, Cash Jensen 1, Cooper Hoffman 1
Singles — Young 2, R. Hoffman 2, Downes 2, Roberson 1, Stockman 1, Jensen 1, C. Hoffman 1
Runs —R. Hoffman 1, Brock Reade 1, Stockman 1, David Williams 1, Jake Van Handel 1, Ryan Detert 1, Josh Loren 1
RBI — R. Hoffman 1, Downes 1, Roberson 1, Williams 1, Jensen 1, C. Hoffman 1
Pitching — Caleb Allan 4.0 IP, 10 hits, 8 runs (6 earned), 0 walks, 0 strikeouts. C. Hoffman 3.0 IP, 4 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts