KEOKUK— The Muscatine Muskies slipped past the Williamsburg Raiders in a triangular swim meet on Jan. 11 at the Keokuk YMCA. Muscatine won the meet with 578 team points, the Raiders were second (562) and the host Chiefs finished third.
Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) Braxton McGrath shredded another Williamsburg record with a 1:04.99 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, beating the record set by Grayson Jones in 2003. Personal bests in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events put up by senior Hunter Kauffman and junior Andy Driscoll with third and second-place finishes for Kauffman, and a pair of wins for Driscoll.
McGrath, Driscoll, Kauffman and CCA’s Jaxson Strank won the 200-yard freestyle relay with what Coach Jan Severns described as an awesome time drop. Joe Degen dropped three seconds off his time in the 100-yard backstroke for a fourth-place finish and was also fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.
“Sophomore Braden Yelland wowed with a personal best and a six-second drop in the 200 IM (individual medley) to place third,” Severns said. “Freshmen Ben Eschen also showed up to perform personal bests in the 50 Free and 100 Back and Cole Iburg (CCA) had a personal best in the 500 Free.”
The coach added, “It’s great fun to see their hard work starting to pay off with these time drops and I look forward to continued improvement.”
The Raiders travel to Burlington Thursday, Jan. 20, for a 6 p.m. dual meet and compete in Cedar Rapids Washington’s invitational Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. Williamsburg, Grinnell, Boone, Centerville, Decorah, Newton, Oskaloosa and Vinton-Shellsburg are scheduled to participate in a Saturday, Jan. 29, meet at Grinnell College, starting at 10 a.m.
Davenport Central hosts the District Meet Saturday, Feb. 5, at noon. Tickets for 2022 district meets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website. All six district sites utilize digital tickets through IHSAA partner HomeTown Ticketing.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition qualify for the state competition. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City.