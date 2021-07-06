OXFORD— Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity softball team celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday, June 30, but the visiting Mount Vernon Mustangs soured the evening by sweeping the Clippers 1-0 and 6-4, dipping the Creek Girls to 27-8.
Game one was a scoreless affair settled in the top of the seventh when Mount Vernon plated one runner. Gabrielle Bedford put up a pair of doubles while Ella Miller smacked a single for the Clippers’ three runs. Ashley Webb took the loss after going the distance in the circle giving up five hits and one earned run. She issued eight strikeouts in the contest.
Mount Vernon took a 3-0 lead in the nightcap with one run in the top of the first, and two in the second. However the Clippers tied the game 3-3 with a trio of runs scored in the bottom of the third, and took the lead with a run in the fourth. The Mustangs plated three more runners in the sixth on their way to a 6-4 win, and the sweep. Bedford and Avery Allan had two hits apiece with two runs batted in by Bedford, and a homerun for Allan. Webb pitched the nightcap too and gave up ten hits and six runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts dispensed.
Five seniors: Gabrielle Bedford, Grace Bedford, Katelyn LeFleur, Ellie Crow, and Ella Miller, were recognized for their contributions to the Clipper softball program over the years during the final regular season home stand.
Mount Vernon 1, Clear Creek Amana 0
Hits — Gabrielle Bedford 2, Ella Miller 1
Singles — Miller 1
Doubles — Bedford 2
Pitching — Ashley Webb 7.0 IP, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts
Mount Vernon 6, Clear Creek Amana 4
Hits — Gabrielle Bedford 2, Avery Allan 2, Ashley Webb 1, Emma Mathis 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Olivia Miller 1, Reese Stockman 1
Singles — Bedford 2, Mathis 1, LeFleur 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1
Doubles — Webb 1, O. Miller 1
Homerun — Allan 1
RBI — Bedford 2, LeFleur 1, Allan 1
Pitching — Ashley Webb 7.0 IP, 10 hits, 6 runs (3 earned), 9 strikeouts