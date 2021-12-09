INDEPENDENCE — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity wrestlers competed in the two-day Cliff Keen Invitational hosted by Independence High School Dec. 2-3. Cale Nash, Jack Stevens, and Sam Schneider finished in the Silver Bracket (9th-16th-place finish).
Nash finished 11th at 106, Stevens 11th at 126, and Schneider 16th at 152.
Marlie McBride, Emma Mathis, Beck Arant, Ryker Jones, Max Carlson, Ben Haughey, Ethan Williams, and Tyler Steines finished the weekend in the Bronze Bracket (17th-24th-place) with McBride 20th at 113, Mathis 24th at 120, Arant 20th at 132, Jones 17th at 138, Carlson 21st at 138, Haughey 17th at 145, Williams 18th at 160, and Steines 21st at 220.
Makai Arant and Kaden Phan finished in the Copper Bracket (25th-32nd-Place) with Arant 30th at 145 and Phan 25th at 170.
Lisbon topped the 28-team field with 362.5 points while the host Mustangs were the runner-up team with 346. WaMaC West foe South Tama was 10th (210) while WaMaC East rival Solon was 12th with 203. The Clippers ended 25th with 76 points.
Cliff Keen Independence Invitational Results for Clear Creek-Amana
106 — Cale Nash (5-3) placed 11th
Round 1 – Nash won by fall over Tateum Schelich (Fort Madison) 1-3 (Fall 0:44)
Round 2 – Nash won by fall over Evan Burg (Solon) 3-4 (Fall 0:25)
Round 3 – Aiden Serrano (Carlisle) 5-1 won by fall (Fall 1:46)
Cons. Round 1 – Ryan Rider (Carlisle) 4-1 won by major decision (MD 11-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Nash won by fall over Tristin Hummel (Carlisle) 2-3 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 3 – Nash won by major decision over Wes Sadler (Lisbon) 5-4 (MD 8-0)
11th Place Match – Nash won by decision over Garrett Tusler (Osage) 3-3 (Dec 6-0)
113 — Marlie McBride (2-4) placed 20th
Round 1 – Dillon White (Christian Brothers College) 5-1 won by fall (Fall 0:28)
Round 2 – Brayden Bohnsack (Union, LaPorte City) 4-1 won by fall (Fall 0:51)
Round 3 – McBride received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 1 – Vinny Pinzon (Smithville) 3-3 won by fall (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Round 2 – McBride won by fall over Drake Tallman (Maquoketa) 3-5 (Fall 4:17)
Cons. Round 3 – McBride won by medical forfeit over John Moellers (North Fayette Valley) (M. For.)
19th Place Match – Pinzon (Smithville) won by fall (Fall 0:39)
120 — Emma Mathis (0-5) placed 24th
Round 1 – Jake Ulhman (Carlisle) 2-4 won by fall (Fall 0:34)
Round 2 – Jacob Zabka (Algona) 3-2 won by fall (Fall 0:36)
Round 3 – Mathis received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 1 – Angel Sanchez (Des Moines Lincoln) 2-4 won by fall (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 2 – Tate Schwickerath (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 4-3 won by fall (Fall 1:37)
23rd Place Match – Jacob Ingebritson (Clarion-Goldfield) 1-4 won by fall (Fall 1:49)
126 — Jack Stevens (6-2) placed 11th
Round 1 – Stevens won by fall over Ryker Dengler (West Liberty) 1-8 (Fall 1:13)
Round 2 – Stevens won by fall over Dakota Mobley (Greene County) 4-6 (Fall 2:45)
Round 3 – Mason Lucas (Carlisle) 4-2 won by decision (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) 4-2 won by fall (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Round 2 – Stevens won by major decision over Peyton Anderson (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 2-4 (MD 14-6)
Cons. Round 3 – Stevens won by fall over Lawsin Sinwell (Solon) 3-4 (Fall 3:52)
11th Place Match – Stevens won by fall over Tyler Lee (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) (Fall 2:43)
132 — Beck Arant (3-5) placed 20th
Round 1 – Caleb Olson (Union, LaPorte City) 6-1 won by fall (Fall 4:56)
Round 2 – Kolby McClain (Smithville) 5-1 won by fall (Fall 1:14)
Round 3 – Arant won by major decision over Bryson Garcia (West Liberty) 2-7 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Levi Livermore (Maquoketa) 4-6 won by disqualification (DQ)
Cons. Round 2 – Arant won by fall over Jackson Kirn (Christian Brothers College) 0-5 (Fall 1:30)
Cons. Round 3 – Arant won by decision over Ethan Govern (Crestwood) 7-4 (Dec 8-1)
19th-Place Match – Ethan Praska (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 3-3 won by decision (Dec 15-13)
138 — Max Carlson (3-4) placed 21st
Round 1 – Blake Wilson (Notre Dame, Burlington) 5-2 won by fall (Fall 4:55)
Round 2 – Carlson won by decision over Owen Lawler (Dubuque Senior) 2-4 (Dec 4-2)
Round 3 – Ethan Muir (Smithville) 6-1 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 2:56 (16-0))
Cons. Round 1 – Connor Murray (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 2-5 won by fall (Fall 3:20)
Cons. Round 2 – Carlson won by fall over Ty Sarrett (Smithville) 1-5 (Fall 5:19)
Cons. Round 3 – Burke Busta (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 3-4 won by decision (Dec 8-6)
21st Place Match – Carlson won by fall over Murray (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) (Fall 1:59)
138 — Ryker Jones (5-2) placed 17th
Round 1 – Jones won by fall over Frank Hayden (Christian Brothers College) 0-5 (Fall 1:38)
Round 2 – Casey Kelley (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 3-3 won by decision (Dec 13-6)
Round 3 – Braeden Ellis (North Fayette Valley) 2-4 won by decision (Dec 8-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Jones won by fall over Sarrett (Smithville) (Fall 2:33)
Cons. Round 2 – Jones won by fall over Murray (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) (Fall 3:46)
17th-Place Match – Jones won by fall over Hunter Penton (Algona) 3-3 (Fall 3:02)
145 — Makai Aarant (0-6) placed 30th
Round 1 – Jackson Beisel (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 2-4 won by fall (Fall 2:00)
Round 2 – Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) 6-3 won by fall (Fall 1:12)
Round 3 – Seth Connolly (Dubuque Senior) 4-2 won by fall (Fall 0:06)
Cons. Round 1 – John Sailor (Waterloo East) 2-8 won by decision (Dec 8-4)
Cons. Round 2 – Arant received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Sparks (Union, LaPorte City) 2-4 won by decision (Dec 12-8)
29th Place Match – Sam Thines (Maquoketa) 2-7 won by fall (Fall 1:53)
145 — Benjamin Haughey (3-3) placed 17th
Round 1 – Karson Kolbet (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 3-3 won by fall (Fall 5:27)
Round 2 – Chase Thomas (Osage) 5-1 won by fall (Fall 2:55)
Round 3 – Haughey received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 1 – Haughey won by fall over Logan Redig (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 4-3 (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 2 – Haughey won by fall over Dylan Wertel (Christian Brothers College) 3-4 (Fall 1:03)
17th Place Match – Haughey won by decision over Dillon Sparrgrove (North Fayette Valley) 3-3 (Dec 9-8)
152 — Samuel Schneider (1-5) placed 16th
Round 1 – Schneider won by major decision over Morgan Lehman (West Liberty) 2-5 (MD 13-2)
Round 2 – Schneider received a bye (Bye)
Round 3 – Hunter Worthen (Union, LaPorte City) 5-0 won by fall (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 1 – Max Gast (Osage) 5-1 won by fall (Fall 4:45)
Cons. Round 2 – Drew Morgan (Christian Brothers College) 4-3 won by fall (Fall 1:16)
15th Place Match – Nate Lawhon (Smithville) 3-3 won by fall (Fall 3:09)
160 — Ethan Williams (2-4) placed 18th
Round 1 – Cadin Herrmann (Waterloo East) 7-1 won by fall (Fall 4:21)
Round 2 – Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) 6-3) won by fall (Fall 0:33)
Round 3 – Williams received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 1 – Williams won by fall over River Williams (Alburnett) 0-4 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 2 – Williams won by decision over Colby Jennings (Algona) 2-4 (Dec 4-2)
17th Place Match – Cooper Fitzgerald (Fennimore) 3-2 won by decision (Dec 5-4)
170 — Kaden Phan (1-4) placed 25th
Round 1 – Nathan Blaschke (Fennimore) 5-3 won by decision (Dec 6-3)
Round 2 – Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 4-3 won by fall (Fall 1:57)
Round 3 – Wil Hacke (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 4-3 won by fall (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Round 1 – Phan received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Phan received a bye (Bye)
25th Place Match – Phan won by fall over Ty Robinson (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 0-4 (Fall 3:39)
220 — Tyler Steines (3-4) placed 21st
Round 1 – Steines received a bye (Bye)
Round 2 – Braydon Hoffman (Solon) 2-3 won by fall (Fall 1:18)
Round 3 – Wyatt Miles (Fennimore) 3-4 won by fall (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Manders (Dubuque Senior) 1-5 won by fall (Fall 4:26)
Cons. Round 2 – Steines won by medical forfeit over Grant Wilson (Solon) 0-5 (M. For.)
Cons. Round 3 – Zach Utley (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 2-4 won by decision (Dec 6-2)
21st Place Match – Steines won by fall over Manders (Dubuque Senior) (Fall 2:38)