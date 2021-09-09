Nathan Burnette

Nathan E. Burnette, 46, of North Liberty, passed away Aug. 27, 2021.
A Celebration of Life was held at Faith United Church of Christ, 3307 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Iowa Donor Network, Johnson County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
Nathan was born in Grangeville, Idaho, Oct. 23, 1974, to Paul and Patricia (Mockler) Burnette. The family moved to Muscatine, shortly after his birth. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1993. Nathan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Iowa.
Nathan was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was a sports enthusiast and a dedicated Hawkeye. He particularly liked baseball but didn’t have a favorite team. Usually, he rooted for the underdog or whoever was playing against the Yankees. Nathan was also a talented musician and played classical saxophone for his own enjoyment. He had a passion for his work as a software developer at Leepfrog Technologies, Coralville, and was driven to write perfect code. He took delight in nature and animals and enjoyed watching squirrels and birds at his home.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Patricia, his brother Andrew, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nathan was preceded in death by his older brother Brian; maternal and paternal grandparents; and his cousin Kraig.