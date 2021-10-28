NORTH LIBERTY — Two candidates, Chris Hoffman and Mike Mbanza, are on the ballot to become North Liberty’s next mayor. Current Mayor Terry Donahue announced his intention to not seek another term earlier this year creating the vacancy.
Both candidates were sent six questions, and Mbanza’s responses are printed below as received. However, his responses were received after the Oct. 28 edition of the Leader had gone to press .
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family, etc.):
My name is Mike Mbanza. I am the father of four beautiful children and husband to my lovely wife, Maryann. I earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Juris doctor’s degree from the Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University.
For the past 10 years, I have dedicated my life to public service: I have worked for different nonprofit organizations, and I currently work locally as a lawyer and serve as the Executive Director of Path of Hope, a nonprofit organization that I founded, with the mission to help low-income families. In the past year alone, we have helped thousands of low-income families with basic needs such as housing, employment, transportation, connection to local resources, social adjustments, etc.
I come from an immigrant family, and I was raised by a single mother and have seven siblings. When my father passed away, my mother was unemployed and struggled to bring food to the table every day. Shortly thereafter, I lost one of my siblings for lack of financial means to seek medical treatment for her illness. Because of the tough life I had growing up, I made it my mission to make sure that no one else goes through life the way I did. That’s why I founded Path of Hope. I also serve as a volunteer in the Neighborhood Ambassador Program for the Harvest Estates neighborhood in North Liberty.
My passions are my family, my community, and public service. I love reading and spending time with family and friends outdoors. I also love playing golf and tennis on the weekends.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
The city government has done a great job in making sure that North Liberty remains a young community and a family-friendly small town that offers residents options for local employment, medical and professional services, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, a community, and recreation center, library, and senior citizen facilities. However, there is always room for improvement. I think we can do better as a city in the following areas to keep up with the growth in population that we are currently experiencing:
City transit service and ADA Paratransit Service: Our city has neither a city transit service nor an ADA Paratransit Service of its own. We continue to rely on the Coralville city transit which only comes through the town twice a day. The city has neither a city transit service nor an ADA Paratransit Service of its own. A city-owned transit service would allow more residents to move around freely and give businesses more access to the workforce. As Mayor, I will welcome more discussion on this topic and work toward getting city transit and ADA Paratransit of our own.
City Departments: I had a great meeting with the North Liberty Fire Department team on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 AM. It was nice to hear that volunteer firefighters receive proper training and do their best with the equipment they are provided to perform their duties. In recent years, however, the number of emergency calls went from 400 to 1500 calls per day, and the volunteer retention rate has dramatically decreased. Some of the fire trucks date from 20 years ago, and there is a need for a long aerial ladder fire truck to service tall buildings in town. There is a great need for additional storage. They haven't been able to respond to every call because they are short-staffed. Although the automatic aid agreement is in place with neighboring cities, it's not always helpful because North Liberty needs to come second or third in line. As Mayor, I will make this priority. I will primarily focus on getting additional space for our city departments. We do need a second fire station. Our city department will also receive enough funding to hire more staff and provide incentives to volunteers.
Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity:
It’s nice to hear that the City recently enacted a hate crime ordinance, but there is still more work to do. Many residents have reported unfair treatment and unequal application of the city ordinance. As Mayor, I will promote fairness and inclusion in the community. City ordinances should not just apply to a subset of people. I will take action to promote diversity in our police department, city services, city government, and local schools including elementary, middle, and high schools. Racial inequality will not be tolerated. Our city should welcome everyone regardless of their sexual orientation, national origins, disability status, veteran status, age, etc. Our senior citizens should not feel discriminated against. Our veterans and people with disabilities should receive the assistance they deserve. Finally, our local police department should not feel obligated to enforce federal immigration laws.
Excluded Workers Fund:
President Joe Biden granted about 1.9 trillion dollars in economic stimulus bills. Many families in North Liberty have received some of this money in the form of pandemic assistance, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, etc. However, excluded workers (those not covered by federal or state pandemic assistance) have also been hit hard by the virus. This includes some immigrants, formerly incarcerated people, and others. My goal as Mayor will be to allocate some of this funding to these families. They have been affected by the pandemic just as much as we have and many of them work very important jobs that we can’t or don’t do but we all benefit from. I believe they are just as deserving of fair treatment and should be included in the equation.
City Expenditures
City tax money should be spent in a way that gets the greatest value out of the services and infrastructure that our residents depend on. The city should provide more funding to nonprofit organizations and provide incentives to volunteers who work tirelessly for the well-being of our residents and the community. The city should also provide subsidies to local landlords and small businesses to promote affordable housing for low-income families and to grow the city’s economy. Also, our water department, fire department, police department, and Street and Line Maintenance should get more funding to hire more staff and make these departments more diverse.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I’m running to implement inclusion, equity, and diversity in the city. Apartment renters should be afforded the same or similar opportunities as homeowners. There is currently a program that provides up to $25000 to homeowners. North Liberty apartment renters are not eligible for this program. Together we can ensure that everyone is afforded the same or similar opportunity regardless of their social classes.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Assistance to people with disabilities: Many individuals with disabilities in North Liberty either do not receive adequate or are not eligible for social security benefits. Those people can really benefit from a city-funded disability program to help with their basic needs.
Transition Housing and Affordable Housing: Our city needs a transitional housing program for people who move into the city for work and are unable to afford to pay rent in the first few months.
Second Fire Station: As mentioned above, we really need a second Fire station with additional space.
Anti-bullying and ani-discrimination campaigns: Collaboration with local school boards to end bullying and discrimination in our schools will be my priority.
And more importantly, making North Liberty an inclusive community for all.
Where would you like to see more, or less, money in the city budget spent?
The city should provide more funding to nonprofit organizations and provide incentives to volunteers who work tirelessly for the well-being of our residents and the community. The city should also provide subsidies to local landlords and small businesses to promote affordable housing for low-income families and to grow the city’s economy. Also, our water department, fire department, police department, and Street and Line Maintenance should get more funding to hire more staff and make these departments more diverse.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
The main duty of the city government is to serve its residents by listening, understanding, and meeting their needs. This is exactly what I have been doing for the last 10 years. I have listened to the needs of residents and founded a nonprofit organization to meet those needs.
Through my profession as a lawyer and community involvement, I have personally seen the struggles of our residents. I am grateful to say that I know the needs of our residents and the issues that our city has been facing for the past years. Together we can tackle these issues one by one and better shape the future of our city. I am counting on your support and your vote.