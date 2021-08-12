TIFFIN— Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity football program takes a big step up this year, moving from Class 3A to 4A as the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has realigned districts for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Clippers will now compete in 4A District 4 with Cedar Rapids Washington, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella, and Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School. Newton, Oskaloosa, and Xavier were with the Creek Boys the past two seasons in Class 3A District 6.
And, they’ll have a new man at the helm guiding the ship as Matt Haddy steps in to replace Gabe Bakker, who resigned earlier this year to lead Waukee’s program after four seasons at CCA.
Despite new opponents, and a new skipper, there will be some familiarity as five seniors: Harrison Rosenberg, Tommy Morlan, Gage Freeman, Ben Swails, and Kalvin Mendieta return to the starting line-up. Rosenberg is a 6’2” 180-pound wide receiver and defensive back, Morlan is a 5’11” 215-pound lineman, Freeman is a 6’ 185-pound running back and linebacker, Swails is a 6’3” 170-pound quarterback and defensive back, and Mendieta is a 5’11” 200-pound lineman.
A fleet of newcomers and other returners will bolster the varsity ranks this season including seniors Bryce Mougin, Will Haughey, Ethan Pegump, Gunther Sandersfield, Blaine Stockman, Tyler Steines, and Sam Lund; and juniors Reece Hoffman, Caleb Allan, Andrew Schlemme, Asher Rochler, Marcus Lang, Jack Downes, Brock Sherman, and Nick Johnson.
Coach Haddy said the squad is dealing with “all of the things that come with taking over as a new head coach, learning new system and terminology, building the trust. We have to find some help up front…at this level, you have to be able to hold up on the lines. We have some good skill players that we think can do some damage if we get them the ball in space.” Defensively, he said, “We should be solid on the back end.” Looking at the field of competitors, Haddy said, “Xavier and Pella are obviously as good as it gets, so we are all chasing them (for a District Championship) until that changes.” The Saints fell in last year’s 3A State Semifinals 17-10 to eventual Champion North Scott while Pella suffered a 6-0 first round loss to Grinnell (who then lost 21-7 to Xavier).
Matt Trosky, Jackson Litterer, Matt Casebolt, Mikkel Brown, Kyle Stoner, Bob Broghammer, “Salty” Trevor Bollers, Brandon Clubb, Evan Schulte, Logan Broghammer, Mike DeWaard, Sean Keller, and Todd Mosier will assist Haddy this season.
The Clippers open the season on the road at Thomas Park in Marion as they take on WaMaC foe Marion High School at 7:15 p.m. (freshmen kick off at 5 p.m.) on Friday, August 27, in non-district play. Independence visits Tiffin on Friday, Sept. 3 for the first of four home games. A rivalry is renewed as the “Boats” and the “Bolts” clash on Friday, Sept. 17 in a non-district game at Liberty High School before the start of district play at home on Friday, Sept. 24 against Oskaloosa.
2021 Clear Creek Amana varsity football schedule (subject to change)
Friday, August 27 AT Marion (Thomas Park) 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 HOME vs. Independence 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 HOME vs. Washington (IA) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 AT Liberty High School 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 HOME vs. Oskaloosa 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 AT Cedar Rapids Washington (Kingston Stadium) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 8 AT Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 15 HOME vs. Pella 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22 AT Newton 7:30 p.m.