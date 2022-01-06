Abdouramane Bila released approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by the Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Adult Services Librarian Amy Golly assists kids making “flapper headbands” Wednesday, Dec. 29, during the library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve event for kids. The theme for the New Year’s Eve celebration for kids was “The Roaring 20s.”
Assistant Youth and Teen Services Librarian Kayla Hodgson helps Juanita Thomas, age six from Tiffin, with a 1920s-style flapper headband Wednesday, Dec. 29, during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Rec Center.
Abdouramane Bila released approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Abdouramane Bila releases approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Kids scramble for balloons after the balloon drop Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the North Liberty Rec Center during the Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Approximately 600 balloons were dropped at noon during the “New Year’s Eve for kids” event.
Kids scramble for balloons after the balloon drop Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the North Liberty Rec Center during the Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Approximately 600 balloons were dropped, at noon, during the “New Year’s Eve for kids” event.
Kellen Oswald takes a picture of Paw Patrol’s Chase and Rubble. Kellen celebrated his seventh birthday and put his camera, received for Christmas, to good use documenting the “New Year’s Eve event for kids.”
Abdouramane Bila released approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by the Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Adult Services Librarian Amy Golly assists kids making “flapper headbands” Wednesday, Dec. 29, during the library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve event for kids. The theme for the New Year’s Eve celebration for kids was “The Roaring 20s.”
Assistant Youth and Teen Services Librarian Kayla Hodgson helps Juanita Thomas, age six from Tiffin, with a 1920s-style flapper headband Wednesday, Dec. 29, during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at the Rec Center.
Abdouramane Bila released approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Abdouramane Bila releases approximately 600 balloons for the noon balloon drop during the North Liberty Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event was described as “New Year’s Eve for kids” by Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan.
Kids scramble for balloons after the balloon drop Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the North Liberty Rec Center during the Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Approximately 600 balloons were dropped at noon during the “New Year’s Eve for kids” event.
Kids scramble for balloons after the balloon drop Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the North Liberty Rec Center during the Library’s annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Approximately 600 balloons were dropped, at noon, during the “New Year’s Eve for kids” event.
Kellen Oswald takes a picture of Paw Patrol’s Chase and Rubble. Kellen celebrated his seventh birthday and put his camera, received for Christmas, to good use documenting the “New Year’s Eve event for kids.”