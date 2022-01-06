NORTH LIBERTY— North Liberty rang in the New Year a little early.

The North Liberty Library hosted the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday, Dec. 29, with “The Roaring 20s” as the theme.

“It’s a New Year’s Eve party for kids,” Family Services Librarian Emily O’Sheridan said.

Kids had the opportunity to decorate face masks and “flapper” headbands, dance and meet Chase and Rubble from Paw Patrol.

Approximately 600 balloons were dropped, at noon, reminiscent of the midnight ball drop in Times Square.

O’Sheridan said it took four staff members six-to-seven hours over two days to inflate the balloons.

“It was a little bit tedious,” she said.

The event has been held annually for several years, she noted. Last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Recommended for you