Biography: My parents are from the Chicago area but I spent most of my youth in Oklahoma. I attended the University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner) and then moved with a brand new husband to Iowa for graduate school. We bought our first home in Solon in 2011, a 1937 cottage near the Auto Medic. We’ve raised our daughters from infants to tweens in Solon. I now teach in a career readiness program at City High School. My husband works for Goodwill and our daughters attend SMS.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Solon is in an enviable position in the Corridor area. Our location and our reputation draw people from all over to make a home here. One area I’m particularly proud of from the last five years is the expansion and improvement of our in- and outdoor recreation, including the Community Center, basketball courts and a better park on the east side, and a brand new splash pad on the west. With so much going for Solon, there is no question about change coming — it’s already happening. What we need is a balanced and informed council who can help our stellar staff manage this growth and change so that it is done wisely and with intention. I want Solon to be a welcoming, beautiful community with strong schools, thriving businesses, and diverse housing.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I am not running with a specific agenda in mind. My hope is to continue collaborating with council and city staff to guide Solon forward in a time of tremendous growth. We are at an exciting crossroads and I believe that it’s important to retain experienced counselors to help steer the ship while new leaders are learning the ropes. If re-elected, I will be the second most experienced person on council, and will bring a depth of knowledge and understanding to the table that will be valuable to our future as a city.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I would like to see residents and representatives from both city and county come to a consensus about the future of housing development in the Solon area.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
I believe we as a city are excellent stewards of taxpayer dollars, with a budget process that always impresses me with its level of precision. But addressing community issues isn’t always as simple as spending more here or cutting back there. I believe that we will need to continue to seek additional funding streams (like the grant funding the Splash Pad) and collaborate with non profits (like Fore Solon) to expand our ability to meet community needs while maintaining a transparent, responsible budget process.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
It’s been a privilege to serve you for four years and I thank you. I am always available to talk and listen to concerns at lauren.whitehead@solon-iowa.com or 319-383-4166. Please vote on Nov. 2 and make your voice heard in the future of our community.