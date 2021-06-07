TIFFIN– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity girls’ soccer team placed nine student athletes on the WaMaC Athletic Conference’s 2021 West Division All-Conference soccer teams.
Lauren Riggle, a senior, garnered West Division Athlete of the Year as well as a First Team spot. Riggle lead the Clippers with 26 goals this season and made 10 assists. Ellen Austin, Peyton Grafft and Eva Plathe were also First Team picks.
Austin, a senior, scored 10 goals and led the team in assists with 10. Grafft, a senior, scored two goals and made six assists while Plathe, a freshman, had one assist.
Maddie Shade, Eliza Evans and Halle Bormann were Second Team selections with Shade, a junior, scoring one goal and making one assist. Evans, a senior, scored seven goals including her first hat trick (three goals in one game) in CCA’s regional semifinal win over Fairfield. Bormann, a freshman, put in eight goals and made 10 assists.
Leah Evans and Gabrielle Bedford received the WaMaC Recognition Award for their efforts this season as well. Evans, a sophomore, scored seven goals and made two assists while Bedford, a senior, booted in two goals for the Creek Girls.
The Clippers finished the season at 15-3 overall and were 12-0 in the WaMaC West, claiming the West Division championship as well as the overall WaMaC title.