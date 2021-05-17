NORTH LIBERTY CITY COUNCIL
MAY 11, 2021
REGULAR SESSION
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and safety concerns required City of North Liberty public meetings to be held electronically, so as to limit the spread of the virus.
Call to order
Mayor Terry Donahue called the May 11, 2021 Regular Session of the North Liberty City Council to order at 6:30 p.m. Councilors present: RaQuishia Harrington, Chris Hoffman, Annie Pollock, Brent Smith, Brian Wayson; absent none.
Others present: Ryan Heiar, Grant Lentz, Ryan Rusnak, Kevin Trom, Mary Byers, Nick Bergus, Jennie Garner, Bob Oppermeir, Keshia Fields and other interested parties.
Approval of the Agenda
Harrington moved, seconded by Pollock to approve the agenda. The vote was all ayes. Agenda approved.
Consent Agenda
Harrington moved, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda including: City Council Minutes, Regular Session, April 27, 2021, Claims, Aquatic Center HVAC Replacement, Change Order Number 2, Apex Construction Company, $47,307.63. After discussion, the vote was all ayes. Consent Agenda approved.
City Engineer Report
The SW Growth Utilities is behind schedule and Trom is meeting with the project manager this week to talk about their schedule and quality of work. This project has a May 31st completion date and Trom will follow the terms of the contract. Ranshaw Way, Phase 5 Project is on this agenda to review the bids and award the contract. The Ranshaw House renovation, Phase II completion date is at the end of this month and Trom is meeting with the contractor this week. The Pool Heater Replacement Project continues with bid documents going out tomorrow; Public Hearing scheduled for May 25th; and bid opening June 1st, awarding the contract on June 8th. The City Hall Project continues and hopes to get concept drawing to council on June 22nd. The Forevergreen Trail Project will be on the agenda July 13th to award the contract. The Centennial Park Loop Road is scheduled for a July 27th bid awarding.
City Administrator Report
Staff is working on the Budget Amendment and selling of bonds for completed projects and both these items will be on the next agenda. The American Rescue Plan rules were released yesterday and staff will review and bring plan to Council.
Mayor Report
Mayor Donahue read Proclamations for Bicycle Month and Bike to Work Week, World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Outreach and Equity Coordinator Position
Jennie Garner and Nick Bergus presented the job description for the new Outreach and Equity Coordinator Position. After discussion the council gave approval for the new position.
FY22 Social Service Grants
Pollock moved, seconded by Harrington, to approve Resolution Number 2021-37, A Resolution affirming Social Service Grant Allocations for Fiscal Year 2021-22. The vote was: ayes—Smith, Hoffman, Pollock, Wayson, Harrington; nays—none. Motion carried.
Franchise Fees
Smith moved, seconded by Hoffman, to approve the Third consideration and adoption of Ordinance Number 2021-05, An Ordinance amending the MidAmerican Energy Company, Interstate Power and Light Company, and Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative Franchise Agreements to adjust Franchise Fees. The vote was: ayes—Harrington, Wayson, Hoffman, Smith, Pollock; nays—none. Motion carried.
Livestock Ordinance
Rusnak addressed the Council on amendments to the Ordinance to allow the entire rear yard to be an unenclosed pen; clarification on what a chicken coop is and what materials is used, that that the Zoning Code Official process the permits.
Smith moved, seconded by Wayson, to consider the amendments to Ordinance Number 2021-06 to include the clarification of what is a chicken coop and what materials to use; and that the Zoning Code Official will issue the permits and Zoning Code Official process the permits. After discussion, the vote was: ayes-Harrington, Wayson, Hoffman, Smith, Pollock; nays—none. Motion carried.
Hoffman moved, seconded by Harrington to consider the Second consideration of Ordinance Number 2021-06, An Ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of North Liberty, Iowa, updating portions of the Animal Control Code concerning livestock within city limits. The vote was: ayes—Smith, Harrington, Pollock, Wayson, Hoffman; nays—none. Motion carried.
Greenbelt Trail Rezoning
Hoffman moved, seconded by Pollock, to approve consider the Second consideration of Ordinance Number 2021-07, An Ordinance amending Chapter 167 of the North Liberty Code of Ordinances by amending the use regulations on property located on the west side of North Liberty Road approximately 700 feet north of Salm Drive located in North Liberty, Iowa to those set forth in the Municipal Code for the RD-10 Two-Unit Residence District The vote was: ayes—Hoffman, Wayson, Pollock, Harrington, Smith; nays—none. Motion carried.
Alcohol in Public Places
Wayson moved, seconded by Harrington, to approve Second consideration of Ordinance Number 2021-08, An Ordinance amending Chapter 45 of the North Liberty Code of Ordinances to allow the consumption and sale of alcohol in authorized public areas. The vote was: ayes—Pollock, Wayson, Harrington, Smith, Hoffman; nays—none. Motion carried.
Dubuque Street Phase 1 Project
Hoffman moved, seconded by Wayson, to approve Resolution Number 2021-38, A Resolution authorizing Relocation Assistance and Reimbursement Procedures for Nonresidential Tenants displaced by the Acquisition of certain properties for the Dubuque Street Phase 1 Improvement Project. The vote was: ayes—Wayson, Hoffman, Pollock, Smith, Harrington; nays—none. Motion carried.
Ranshaw Way Phase 5 Project
Harrington moved, seconded by Wayson, to approve Resolution Number 2021-39, A Resolution accepting the bid and authorizing execution of the Contract for the Ranshaw Way Phase 5 Improvements Project, North Liberty, Iowa. The vote was: ayes—Pollock, Smith, Hoffman, Wayson, Harrington; nays—none. Motion carried.
Pollock moved, seconded by Hoffman, to approve Resolution Number 2021-40, A Resolution approving a special speed limit specifically for a segment of Ranshaw Way in the City of North Liberty, Iowa. The vote was: ayes—Wayson, Smith, Hoffman, Pollock, Harrington; nays—none. Motion carried.
Storm Siren Grant
Pollock moved, seconded by Hoffman, to approve Resolution Number 2021-41, A Resolution approving the Subaward Agreement between the City of North Liberty and Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The vote was: ayes—Smith, Harrington, Pollock, Wayson, Hoffman; nays—none. Motion carried.
Lease Agreement
Wayson moved, seconded by Hoffman, to approve Resolution Number 2021-42, A Resolution approving the Lease Agreement between the City of North Liberty and Epley Properties, LLC. The vote was: ayes—Harrington, Hoffman, Smith, Pollock, Wayson; nays—none. Motion carried.
Old Business
No old business was offered.
New Business
Smith thanked his colleagues on their attendance and their voting records. Smith would like the city of open up post COVID-19.
Adjournment
Mayor Donahue adjourned the meeting at 7:32 p.m.
By: Terry L. Donahue, Mayor
Attest: Mary Byers, Deputy Clerk
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021 – 6:30 P.M.
NORTH LIBERTY CITY COUNCIL
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and safety concerns require City of North Liberty public meetings to be held electronically so as to limit the spread of the virus. The public is invited to submit questions and comments in advance of the meeting for consideration submitting them to the City Clerk Tracey Mulcahey via email at tmulcahey@northlibertyiowa.org.
This meeting may be accessed live by the public on the internet at northlibertyiowa.org/live, on Facebook at facebook.com/northliberty or on YouTube at youtube.com/c/northliberty. You can also attend by phone; call 1 (312) 626 6799 with a touch-tone phone and enter the meeting ID 875 6693 8860 and meeting password 526761766. Meetings are rebroadcast on cable and available on-demand on northlibertyiowa.org.
Request of Quarter Moon Farms, Inc. for annexation of land currently located in the territory adjoining the City of North Liberty to the City of North Liberty as described as follows:
Auditor’s Parcel No. 2021009, as recorded in Plat Book 64, Page 285, Office of the Recorder of Johnson County, Iowa.
AND
That part of Progress Park – Part One (Final Plat recorded in Plat Book 47, Page 189 at the Johnson County Recorder’s Office), being in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 80 North, Range 7 West of the 5th P.M., Johnson County, Iowa described as follows: Commencing as a point of reference at the Northwest Corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northeast Quarter; thence South 89°15’19” East 186.40 feet along the north line of said Northeast Quarter (assumed bearing for this description only) to the northwest corner of said Progress Park – Part One, said point being the point of beginning; thence continuing South 89°15’19” East 1147.35 feet along said north line of said Northeast Quarter and the north line of said Progress Park – Part One to the northeast corner of said Progress Park – Part One; thence South 0°02’13” East 33.00 feet along the east line of said Progress Park – Part One to the northeast corner of Lot 1, Progress Park – Part One; thence North 89°15’19” West 1147.39 feet along the north line of said Lot 1 and the north line of Lot 2 of said Progress Park – Part One to the northwest corner of said Lot 1; thence North 0°01’56” East 33.00 feet along the west line of said Progress Park – Part One to the point of beginning and containing 0.87 acres more or less.
AND
That part of Progress Park – Part Three (Final Plat recorded in Plat Book 49, Page 125 at the Johnson County Recorder’s Office), being in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 80 North, Range 7 West of the 5th P.M., Johnson County, Iowa described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Northeast Quarter; thence South 89°15’19” East 186.40 feet along the north line of said Northeast Quarter (assumed bearing for this description only) to the northeast corner of said Progress Park – Part Three; thence South 0°01’56” West 33.00 feet along the east line of said Progress Park – Part Three to the northeast corner of Lot 8 of said Progress Park – Part Three; thence North 89°15’19” West 186.60 feet along the north line of said Lot 8 to a point of intersection with the West line of the Northwest Quarter of said Northeast Quarter; thence North 0°01’56” East 33.00 feet along said west line to the point of beginning and containing 0.14 acres more or less.
AND
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 80 North, Range 7 West of the 5th P.M., Johnson County, Iowa described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter of said Southeast Quarter; thence North 0°56’39” West 33.00 feet along the west line of the Southwest Quarter of said Southeast Quarter (assumed bearing for this description only) to the southwest corner of Lot 83, Deerfield Thirteenth Addition to North Liberty, Iowa (Final Plat recorded in Plat Book 48, Page 69 at the Johnson County Recorder’s Office); thence North 89°30’25” East 100.00 feet along the south line of said Lot 83 and the south line of Lot 82 of said Deerfield Thirteenth Addition; thence South 0°56’37” East 33.00 feet to a point of intersection with the south line of the Southwest Quarter of said Southeast Quarter; thence South 89°30’25” West 100.00 feet along said south line to the point of beginning and containing 3,300 square feet more or less.
All county roadways adjacent to the annexation area are included in this legal description.
Please refer any questions to Ryan Rusnak.
City of North Liberty — Planning Department
3 Quail Creek Circle
North Liberty, Iowa 52317
Email: rrusnak@northlibertyiowa.org Phone: (319) 626-5747
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public notice is hereby given that the North Liberty City Council will hold a public hearing on May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, on a proposed amendment to Chapter 92.01, “Service Charges” of the North Liberty City Code to amend the rates charged for water service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and safety concerns require City of North Liberty public meetings to be held electronically so as to limit the spread of the virus. The public is invited to submit questions and comments in advance of the meeting for consideration submitting them to the City Clerk Tracey Mulcahey via email at tmulcahey@northlibertyiowa.org.
This meeting may be accessed live by the public on the internet at northlibertyiowa.org/live, on Facebook at facebook.com/northliberty or on YouTube at youtube.com/c/northliberty. You can also attend by phone; call 1 (312) 626 6799 with a touch-tone phone and enter the meeting ID 835 1269 5035 and meeting password 316702099. Meetings are rebroadcast on cable and available on-demand on northlibertyiowa.org.
Dated at North Liberty, Iowa this 20th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Tracey Mulcahey, City Clerk
City of North Liberty
The following ordinances were adopted on May 11, 2021 by the North Liberty City Council. The full text of the ordinance is available at City Hall and on the City’s website, www.northlibertyiowa.org. For questions or additional information regarding this ordinance, please contact City Hall at 319/626-5700.
Ordinance No. 2021-05
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY, INTERSTATE POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY, AND LINN COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS TO ADJUST FRANCHISE FEES
BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of North Liberty, Iowa:
SECTION 1. AMENDMENT. Section 110.13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of North Liberty, Iowa, is amended to read as follows:
110.13 FRANCHISE FEE.
There is hereby imposed upon and shall be collected from the natural gas customers of the Company receiving service pursuant to the Tariff located within the corporate limits of the City and remitted by the Company to the City, a franchise fee from each revenue class as set forth below of the gross receipts, minus uncollectable amounts, derived by the Company from the delivery and sale of natural gas to customers within the corporate limits of the City:
• Residential Customers Two percent (2.00%)
• Commercial Customers Two percent (2.00%)
• Industrial Customers Two percent (2.00%)
• Public Authority Customers Two percent (2.00%)
• Distribution (Transportation) Customers Two percent (2.00%)
SECTION 2. AMENDMENT. Paragraph 1 of Section 111.10 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of North Liberty, Iowa, is amended to read as follows:
1. In its monthly billing, the Company shall include a franchise fee at a rate of two percent (2.00%) of the gross receipts from the sale of electricity to the Company’s electric customers located within the corporate limits of the City.
SECTION 3. AMENDMENT. Paragraph 1 of Section 117.16 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of North Liberty, Iowa, is amended to read as follows:
1. The Cooperative shall include a franchise fee at a rate of two percent (2.00%) of the gross receipts from the sale of electricity for customers within the City Limits of North Liberty, Johnson County, Iowa. At any time during the term of the Franchise Agreement, the City may amend said franchise fee. The Cooperative shall commence collecting the franchise fee at the specified rate within six months of the date the City notifies the Cooperative of adoption or amendment of the franchise fee. The franchise fee may increase up to a maximum of five percent (5%) as allowed by law. The City shall be solely responsible for the proper use of any amounts collected as franchise fees, and shall only use such fees as collected for a purpose as allowed by applicable law. Collection of the franchise fee shall cease at the earlier of the City’s repeal of the franchise fee or the end of the franchise term. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the collection of any franchise fee shall be in accordance with applicable law, including but not limited to any limitations upon the collection of such franchise fee.
US Cellular Legal
PUBLIC NOTICE
NORTH LIBERTY
Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the FCC’s Nationwide Programmatic Agreement. U.S. Cellular intends to construct a communications facility at an address TBD Progress Street, North Liberty, Johnson County, Iowa (Latitude: N 41 45 39.29 and Longitude: W 91 36 45.62). The facility will include a monopole telecommunications tower with an overall height of 104 ft. and associated equipment. U.S. Cellular is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). We respectfully request that parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking relative to potential effects on cultural or historic properties should contact GSS, Inc., 3311 109th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322; Ph. (515) 331-2103 within 30 days of the posting of this notice. (GSS #W21173)