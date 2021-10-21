NORTH LIBERTY— Two candidates, Chris Hoffman and Mike Mbanza, are on the ballot to become North Liberty’s next mayor. Current Mayor Terry Donahue announced his intention to not seek another term earlier this year creating the vacancy.
Both candidates were sent six questions and Hoffman’s responses are printed below, as received.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
My wife, Valerie, and I moved to North Liberty on Halloween Day 2002. At the time, we chose North Liberty because of the location in the corridor. We’ve since grown to love this city and have been very active in the growth and development. We have a freshman at Liberty High School and a 5th grader at Christine Grant Elementary. I am the VP, Sales, for North Liberty-based Moxie Solar, and have been with them since nearly the beginning as their 5th employee. Almost 8 years later we now serve 26 states with over 350 employees. I volunteer with the North Liberty Optimist Club and also with the Friends of Coralville Lake. I’ve served as one of your North Liberty city councilors since 2007 and have served alongside four mayors and 11 other council members during that time. I ran for city council 14 years ago because the city was experiencing significant growth and was finding it difficult to stay in front. For over ten years now, though, we’ve not only kept up with the growth, but we’ve successfully planned for and developed our city into much of what you see today.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
As a 14-year member of the city council, I’m incredibly proud of the city’s performance. Our staff and city council have positioned the city as a trusted partner within the county, the corridor, and the state. We’ve managed two decades of incredible population growth with careful planning, purposeful examination, determined commitment and sound budgeting. At the same time, we’ve maintained a relatively consistent tax rate to provide for consistency to our property owners. Alongside the growth and planning, we’ve achieved a Moody’s bond rating of Aa2. The Moody’s Aa2 bond rating ranks North Liberty as tied for 10th highest in the state, out of 493 cities/towns. The biggest area of opportunity, and something I think a lot of cities and entities struggle with, is effective communication to our residents, business owners, and visitors. We cannot assume someone with a question will know where to find the answer. Instead, we must find effective, and sometimes new, ways to make information available. Our newly formed Neighborhood Ambassadors program is an excellent example of trying to bring information closer to our community. We hope this will allow for a more inclusive form of communication and help us to more efficiently provide city services.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I’m running for mayor because of my passion to serve our residents and community. I’ve served as a city councilor since 2007 and think our community will agree that I have championed our residents, businesses, non-profits, and our schools ever since. I bring a lot of experience with, and knowledge of, the city to the mayor’s role. I’ve worked with our current city council for two years now and have built relationships with them. I know and understand the work they will do in the years ahead and am ready to help them as mayor. I also know how much time they put into serving our city and I will be an advocate of theirs.
I know our city staff and their commitment to providing a high level of service to our city and community. Some of them have worked for the city longer than I’ve served on council, while I have helped to hire a few others. I know they work each day to provide for a safer, healthier, more inclusive, prosperous, and welcoming community. I also know how important it is for city staff to have a mayor that advocates for them as well.
Most importantly, I know our residents and businesses needs because I’ve worked and volunteered alongside them at planning meetings, community events, fundraisers, and ribbon cuttings. I am a parent, volunteer, employee, and consumer within North Liberty. I know and love this city.
While it’s important to champion issues, I also know the mayor and council are a team working alongside city staff to formally set priorities, budgets, policies and their shared vision for the city. The mayor is but one voice in those discussions...an important one that helps to deliver the vision and direction of the city throughout the community.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I would like our community to feel connected.
I would like our residents, business, non-profits, and schools to feel heard and seen.
I would like our community to know they are represented by a caring, compassionate, and committed group of councilors and city staff.
In turn, I would like our decisions and policies to turn toward providing greater equity in the city. Equity in availability of services, housing, hiring at the city, and in zoning ordinances.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
Over the past five years, I would like to have seen money budgeted for Centennial Park sooner. As it is, we are nearing the fulfillment of that park’s purpose as our budget allows.
I would also like to have seen the City Hall move happen much sooner than it has, but it’s finally taking shape. We’ve been strategically expanding, remodeling, or building city facilities for ten-plus years now, so I’m excited for this important city space to become reality.
Going forward, I hope our Social Services budget will expand. We’ve provided for nearly all of the requests for Social Service dollars over the past four years. I believe there will be more requests this year though and our budget will need to accommodate these requests.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I love this city. It’s truly been an honor to serve you and this community for the past 14 years. I hope you will agree that I’ve championed you, your business, your school or non-profit. I appreciate the time, support and connection of so many people over the years and I hope to continue to earn your support as your next mayor of North Liberty.