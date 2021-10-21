NORTH LIBERTY— Two candidates, Brian Wayson and Erek Sittig, are on the ballot for two four-year term seats on the North Liberty City Council.
Both candidates were sent six questions and Wayson’s responses are printed below, as received.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
My wife Sheila and I have lived in North Liberty for almost 31 years. We have raised three children who all graduated from the Clear Creek Amana School District. Both Sheila and I work at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. I have served on North Liberty Boards including Tree and Storm Water and Transit. I have been serving on the North Liberty City Council City for almost two years and have had eight more years on the Council prior to my current term. I am active with Scouting and am an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 207.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
North Liberty is a great place to live. The city is in a good financial position. Several exciting projects are underway, and others are in the planning stages. Recent infrastructure upgrades will allow continued growth of the population for several years. New medical facilities coming to North Liberty should provide additional employment opportunities. Despite all these successes it is apparent that there is much to be done to help ensure all residents can live safely and happily. So, while North Liberty is a great place to live now, the challenge is to keep continually working to make North Liberty an even greater place to live for everyone.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
The most pressing issue the Council will face in the short term is how to effectively distribute ARPA (American Rescue Plan Spending Act of 2021) funding to provide the most benefit to the greatest number of people. Some of this money is available now and with the ongoing pandemic people are still being impacted in a negative way. It needs to be distributed quickly but thoughtfully.
I also feel very strongly that the City should complete Centennial Park as soon as possible.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
If elected, I would like to continue the work that has been done to plan for future growth of the City. There are several issues that are being worked on including how to attract more housing options. With the help of the new Outreach Coordinator, we can continue to work on better inclusivity and welcoming to North Liberty. I would like to see the transit program adjusted to better serve more people.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
I have a fiscal goal of keeping the city budget within the growth of the tax base. North Liberty has been very successful in this area. I would like to see continued targeted use of city funds for local agencies/groups that can provide needed social services to area residents. There are several high priority projects that will need to be funded including a new fire station, a City Hall building, Dubuque St. reconstruction, the next phase of Ranshaw Way, and a community pavilion at Centennial Park.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I feel I have the experience and I am motivated to help North Liberty move forward. I promise that I will continue to work hard for the City of North Liberty. I would appreciate a vote for me.