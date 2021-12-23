Monday, December 27, 2021

12:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

1:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 14, 2021

8:00 AM Tae Kwon Do

8:30 AM Both Sides of the Bars — Aging People in Prison

9:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

10:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 14, 2021

11:30 AM Artist Expression — Joey T & Friends

12:00 PM Music in the Park — Prasad Bhandarkar

12:30 PM Talking with Henrietta — Achieving Social Harmony and Equality

2:00 PM Fairy Tale Access — Author Suman Sakar: Customer Driven Disruption

2:30 PM Knowledgeable Aging — Income Planning: Pre-Retirement Check List

3:00 PM Fall Jazz Concert

4:00 PM Chef Eddie Garza’s Latin American Foods: Venezuelan Vegan Reina Pepiada (Chickpea and Avocado Salad Corn Cake Sandwich)

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM The Struggle

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast — Blackmore Night’s Candice Night + Director Skye Borgman

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment — Vivica A Fox and Columbus Short

9:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 14, 2021

1:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

8:00 AM Tae Kwon Do

8:30 AM White House Chronicle

9:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 14, 2021

10:00 AM Concerts at the Crane — Folk Duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson

11:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

11:30 AM TCPL Presents — Aging Strong & Falls Prevention: Prediabetes

12:30 PM The Farmer’s Daughter — No Place Like Homecoming

1:30 PM Art Lover’s Book Club — Ninth Street Women

3:00 PM Bella Voce Concert

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM The Laura Flanders Show

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast — Billy Mira (Howard Stern, Billy Mira & the Hitmen)

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment — Charles R Smith and Edel Rodriguez

9:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 14, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

12:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

12:30 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

8:00 AM Tae Kwon Do

8:30 AM John Wants Answers

9:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

9:30 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

10:00 AM The Tom & Doug Show

10:30 AM Off the Shelf — 52 Simple Ways to Health by Carol Phillips

11:00 AM The Chundria Show

11:30 AM Menotomy Concert Series — Lowell Chamber Orchestra

1:00 PM Trans Atlantic Sessions

2:00 PM Havana Fairfax Connection — Alejandro Falcon

3:00 PM 6 Feet Apart Open Mic

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Global Capitalism

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast — Photographer Mark Weiss

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment — Scott Evans

9:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

12:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

8:00 AM Tae Kwon Do

8:30 AM Guided Meditation — A Grateful Heart

9:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

9:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

11:00 AM For Your Health

11:30 AM Conversation on Mental Health with Dr. Dow

12:30 PM Arts Alive

1:00 PM Lord Blood-Rah’s Nerve Wrackin’ Theatre — Nightmare Castle

3:00 PM Havana Fairfax Connection — Better Days Band

4:00 PM Delicious & Nutritious

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Capitalism Hits Home

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast — Mickie James + Shawne Merriman + Isabelle Fuhrman + Lauren Hadaway

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment — Holidays with Mishel Prada

9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021

12:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

1:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 28, 2021

8:00 AM Tae Kwon Do

8:30 AM Know Your Rights

9:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

10:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 28, 2021

12:30 PM DeFabio Difference — Fab Feast: Veal and Peas

1:00 PM The Ninth Decade — An Octogenarian’s Chronicle

2:00 PM A Holiday Concert with The Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra

3:30 PM Studio Session

4:00 PM Vegan Chef Eddie Garza’s Latin American Foods: Mexican Vegan Esquitas (Corn Salad)

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Economic Update — Ecology Co-Ops & Profit

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast — Brandon Boyd (Incubus)

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment — Holiday Music Vol. 6

9:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, December 20, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 28, 2021

2:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

2:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

8:00 AM Poultney Public Library — Santa Story Time

8:30 AM Flights of Fancy Story Time — Asteroids, Meteors, and Comets

9:00 AM In the Toy Box — Christmas Special 2021

9:30 AM Arlington Porchfest 2021 Wicked Pickers

10:30 AM Health & Wellness with Dr. Ed — Dog Rescue

11:30 AM Animal World: Arctic Animal — People and the Devastating Impact of Climate Change

12:00 PM Tigray Ethiopia Awareness Rally

1:00 PM North Reading Community Coffeehouse

3:30 PM You Don’t Have to Take Orders from the Moon (A Short Film by Jaina Cipriano)

4:00 PM Olessi’s Whitman

5:00 PM Reeling

6:00 PM Creature Features — Bart Frescura & Home for the Holidays

8:00 PM Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre — Teenagers from Outer Space

Sunday, January 2, 2022

12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

12:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

1:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 28, 2021

8:30 AM Grace Community Church

9:30 AM First United Methodist Worship Hour

10:30 AM Real Talk on Racism

11:00 AM Anchored in Faith

12:00 PM Gay USA

1:00 PM The Radical Imagination

2:00 PM Energy Week

3:30 PM Dance Vista 21 — Holiday Connect

4:00 PM Hedberg Public Library — Death and Dying in the Civil War

5:00 PM Brian and the Magic Christmas Elf’s Christmas Music Spectacular

6:00 PM Senior Center — December with Dave

7:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, December 28, 2021

9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 2, 2021

9:30 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, December 7, 2021

