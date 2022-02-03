Monday, February 7, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

1:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, January 25, 2022

8:00 AM Understanding Celtic Art Past and Present (part 1)

8:30 AM The Struggle

9:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

10:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, January 25, 2022

1:00 PM Meet the Author

1:30 PM Meet the Artist

2:30 PM Aging Insights - New Year, New You: How Physical Therapy Can Help You

3:00 PM Hedberg Public Library - Cold War Wisconsin

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM For Your Health - Staying Safe in the Winter

5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Actress Cleopatra Coleman, IMPACT Wrestling's Rohit Raju, NBA Legend Shaq

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment - Sariah Wilson + Teen Mom

9:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, January 25, 2022

3:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

4:30 AM North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board Meeting on January 12, 2022

8:00 AM Sidewalks Entertainment - Boris Kodjoe

8:30 AM The Laura Flanders Show

9:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, January 25, 2022

12:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

1:30 PM North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board Meeting on January 12, 2022

2:00 PM The Chundria Show

2:30 PM TCPL Presents - Staying Healthy Through the Winter

4:00 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author EG Creel: The Immortal

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM All Things Co-op

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Brooke Burke + Tom Savini

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment - Lisa Marie Varon

9:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, January 25, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

12:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

1:30 AM North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board Meeting on January 12, 2022

2:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

8:00 AM Understanding Celtic Art Past and Present (part 2)

8:30 AM White House Chronicle

9:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

10:30 AM North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board Meeting on January 12, 2022

11:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

12:30 PM I Am Not Cancer

1:00 PM Living and Learning with Disabilities - Epilepsy

2:30 PM 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance

3:30 PM The Chundria Show

4:00 PM World of Art

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Knowledgeable Aging - Emotional Impact of Covid-19

5:30 PM Connie's KitchenZ

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Asia Jackson + Antonio Sabato Jr. + Moose

8:30 PM Through the Shadow Mask

9:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

10:30 PM North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board Meeting on January 12, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

1:30 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 7, 2022

3:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

8:00 AM Healthy Living: Sipping Tea to Savor a Healthy Life

8:30 AM Knowledgeable Aging - Sinuses and Other Reasons for Headaches

9:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

10:30 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 7, 2022

12:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

1:00 PM Secrets of College Planning

1:30 PM Pete on the Street - Cody DesBiens (part 1)

2:30 PM Health & Wellness with Dr. Ed - Healthy Spaces

3:30 PM Couch Potatoe Productions - Guilford Fair 2021 (part 1)

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Capitalism Hits Home

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - JONAH + Shavante Royster + Jeff Valdez

8:30 PM Under Another Sky - Tether

9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

12:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 7, 2022

1:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

2:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, February 8, 2022

8:00 AM Giorgia Fumanti: A Voice from the Heart

8:30 AM Economic Update

9:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 7, 2022

10:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

11:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, February 8, 2022

1:30 PM I Am Not Cancer

2:00 PM Pete on the Street - Cody DesBiens (part 2)

2:30 PM Secrets of College Planning

3:00 PM Off the Shelf - Two Tents by Jim Haskell

3:30 PM TCPL Presents - Investing for Beginners

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Today's Author - Par' Mims

5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Michael Jai White + Larry Fessenden + Brittney Lee

8:30 PM Sidewalks Entertainment - Boris Kodjoe

9:00 PM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 7, 2022

10:30 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, January 24, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, February 8, 2022

2:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

3:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

8:00 AM Stay Active! with Coach Julio

8:30 AM Lunenburg Storytime

9:30 AM STEM in 30 - Diplomacy in Space

10:00 AM GMALL Lectures - Celebrating 31 Years With The Hubble Space Telescope

11:30 AM The Tom & Doug Show

12:00 PM Cooking: Aulacese (Vietnamese) Spring Rolls with Vegan Ham Balls & Dipping Sauce

12:30 PM Watercolor Studio 42

1:30 PM Fur, Fins and Feathers

2:00 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author Elizabeth Lavender: The Spinning of Deception (The Sunspear Series)

2:30 PM MLK Celebration 2022: Labor and Community United for Social Justice

5:00 PM The World Fusion Show - Derrick Jordan: World Fusion Classical

5:30 PM R&B Bistro

6:00 PM Lori Erickson - Book Talk

7:00 PM Reeling

8:00 PM Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - Lady Frankenstein

10:00 PM Through the Shadow Mask

Sunday, February 13, 2022

12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

1:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

3:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, February 8, 2022

8:30 AM Grace Community Church

9:30 AM First United Methodist Worship Hour

10:30 AM PSA & Vintage Footage

11:00 AM Anchored in Faith

12:00 PM Gay USA

1:00 PM The Radical Imagination

2:00 PM Energy Week

3:00 PM Cooking: Collard-Powered Buddha Bowl with Nutrition Professor Timaree Hagenburger

3:30 PM Time Stamp 2021 Dellwood Walking Tour: Capt. Samuel E. Burnham

4:00 PM ICFRC: Life in Iowa as a Refugee and Immigrant

5:30 PM VICII - Jacobson v. Massachusetts 1905: Mandated Vaccines then and Now

7:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Session, February 8, 2022

9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 3, 2022

10:30 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, February 1, 2022

Recommended for you