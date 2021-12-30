Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

1:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat

8:30 AM Animal World: Amazing Animal Real-Life Heroes

9:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

10:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

12:00 PM Know Your Rights

12:30 PM I Am Not Cancer

1:00 PM Health Matters - COVID's Long Term Effects

1:30 PM Moxie at the Gallery Walk (part 1)

2:00 PM Creature Features - Wandering Spirits & The Ghost

4:30 PM Music in the Park - Prasad Bhandarkar

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - 'Crossing Swords' Stars + Lit's Kevin Baldes

8:30 PM Bongo Boy - Mississippi Thinking

9:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

2:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021

8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat

8:30 AM The Erickson Report for Dec. 2-15

9:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

11:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021

11:30 AM Conversations on Mental Health with Alberta Anderson

12:30 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author Jason Kiefer: The Justice Cycle, Book One - Death

1:00 PM Summer Concert Series - Annie & the Orphans

2:30 PM Summer Festival - Jill McCracken

3:30 PM WEFT Sessions - Jesus Fuentes Quartet

4:30 PM Dolly Parton: The Legendary Musician with a Gentle Heart

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM The Struggle - Say Cheese

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Arrested Development's Speech + Helmet's Page Hamilton

8:30 PM Style-City Music

9:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

12:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021

8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat

8:30 AM White House Chronicle

9:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021

9:30 AM BPL - Paranormal Couple

10:30 AM GMALL Lectures - The Railroads of Manchester

12:00 PM Summer Concert Series - Forever Simon & Garfunkel

2:00 PM Downtown Tuesdays - Labor in Vain

4:00 PM Animal World: Wildlife Conservation Day - Save Our Living Beings

4:30 PM Music in the Park - Prasad Bhandarkar

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Miranda Cosgrove + Alpharad's Jacob Rabon IV + Marc LaFrance

8:30 PM Sounds of Swasey - Darien Castro

9:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

12:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022

1:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat

8:30 AM The Erickson Report for Dec. 16-29

9:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022

10:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

11:30 AM Know Your Rights

12:00 PM BPL - What 5G Means For You

1:30 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author K.L. Kolarich: House of Bastiion

2:00 PM Cafe Improv

4:00 PM The Future of Agriculture - Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Technology

4:30 PM Dolly Parton: The Legendary Musician with a Gentle Heart

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Economic Update

6:00 PM David Pakman Show

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - Jonathan Bond + Bellator MMA Stars + 'The Estate' Filmmakers

8:30 PM Telepath Giraffe - Xmas Special

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

12:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022

1:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

2:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat

8:30 AM Animal World: The Most Stunning Moths in the World

9:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022

10:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

11:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

1:30 PM Know Your Rights

2:00 PM Moxie at the Gallery Walk (part 2)

2:30 PM Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - Spider Baby

4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell

5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali

6:00 PM An Unlikely Story - Piglet Mindset

7:00 PM Democracy Now!

8:00 PM Paltrocast - LP + Chloe Trujillo

8:30 PM Studio Sessions

9:00 PM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022

10:30 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

2:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022

3:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022

8:00 AM Repose Yoga

8:30 AM Read Me A Story

9:30 AM Eric's Storytime - The Amazing-Man (part 5)

10:00 AM 3D Printing: An Affordable and Sustainable Housing Solution

10:30 AM Live Chat with Marine Biologists in Antarctica

11:30 AM Stories From The Black Doll Museum

12:00 PM The Black Hawk War - Landmarks, Battlefields, Museums and Firsthand Accounts

1:30 PM Gay USA

2:30 PM African Variety Show - Congolese Choir Holiday Performance

3:30 PM Strata

4:00 PM Dewey The Dog - Teaching Dogs To Talk

5:00 PM Brockton Symphony Orchestra - Chamber Concert

6:30 PM Great Detectives of Old Time Radio - Sheriff of Cochise: Bank Robbery

7:30 PM For The Birds (1970's Student Film)

8:00 PM Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre - Satan's School for Girls

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022

1:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022

3:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

8:30 AM Grace Community Church

9:30 AM First United Methodist Worship Hour

10:30 AM Planet Earth: The Intelligence and Spirituality of Trees and Plants

11:00 AM Anchored in Faith

12:00 PM Gay USA

1:00 PM The Radical Imagination

2:00 PM Energy Week

3:00 PM Stage 33 Live - A Christmas Memory

4:00 PM Western Ballet's The Nutcracker

6:00 PM Kathi Terrant: Christmas with Love

6:30 PM Studio Sessions

7:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021

9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022

10:30 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022

Recommended for you