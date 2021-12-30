Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
12:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
1:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat
8:30 AM Animal World: Amazing Animal Real-Life Heroes
9:00 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
10:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
12:00 PM Know Your Rights
12:30 PM I Am Not Cancer
1:00 PM Health Matters - COVID's Long Term Effects
1:30 PM Moxie at the Gallery Walk (part 1)
2:00 PM Creature Features - Wandering Spirits & The Ghost
4:30 PM Music in the Park - Prasad Bhandarkar
5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali
6:00 PM David Pakman Show
7:00 PM Democracy Now!
8:00 PM Paltrocast - 'Crossing Swords' Stars + Lit's Kevin Baldes
8:30 PM Bongo Boy - Mississippi Thinking
9:00 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
2:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021
8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat
8:30 AM The Erickson Report for Dec. 2-15
9:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
11:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021
11:30 AM Conversations on Mental Health with Alberta Anderson
12:30 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author Jason Kiefer: The Justice Cycle, Book One - Death
1:00 PM Summer Concert Series - Annie & the Orphans
2:30 PM Summer Festival - Jill McCracken
3:30 PM WEFT Sessions - Jesus Fuentes Quartet
4:30 PM Dolly Parton: The Legendary Musician with a Gentle Heart
5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:30 PM The Struggle - Say Cheese
6:00 PM David Pakman Show
7:00 PM Democracy Now!
8:00 PM Paltrocast - Arrested Development's Speech + Helmet's Page Hamilton
8:30 PM Style-City Music
9:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
12:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021
8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat
8:30 AM White House Chronicle
9:00 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Dec. 7, 2021
9:30 AM BPL - Paranormal Couple
10:30 AM GMALL Lectures - The Railroads of Manchester
12:00 PM Summer Concert Series - Forever Simon & Garfunkel
2:00 PM Downtown Tuesdays - Labor in Vain
4:00 PM Animal World: Wildlife Conservation Day - Save Our Living Beings
4:30 PM Music in the Park - Prasad Bhandarkar
5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali
6:00 PM David Pakman Show
7:00 PM Democracy Now!
8:00 PM Paltrocast - Miranda Cosgrove + Alpharad's Jacob Rabon IV + Marc LaFrance
8:30 PM Sounds of Swasey - Darien Castro
9:00 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
12:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022
1:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat
8:30 AM The Erickson Report for Dec. 16-29
9:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022
10:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
11:30 AM Know Your Rights
12:00 PM BPL - What 5G Means For You
1:30 PM Fairy Tale Access - Author K.L. Kolarich: House of Bastiion
2:00 PM Cafe Improv
4:00 PM The Future of Agriculture - Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Technology
4:30 PM Dolly Parton: The Legendary Musician with a Gentle Heart
5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:30 PM Economic Update
6:00 PM David Pakman Show
7:00 PM Democracy Now!
8:00 PM Paltrocast - Jonathan Bond + Bellator MMA Stars + 'The Estate' Filmmakers
8:30 PM Telepath Giraffe - Xmas Special
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
12:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022
1:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
2:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
8:00 AM Learning Music With Pat
8:30 AM Animal World: The Most Stunning Moths in the World
9:00 AM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022
10:30 AM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
11:30 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
1:30 PM Know Your Rights
2:00 PM Moxie at the Gallery Walk (part 2)
2:30 PM Lord Blood-Rah's Nerve Wrackin' Theatre - Spider Baby
4:30 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:00 PM Dr. John Campbell
5:30 PM Rising Up with Sonali
6:00 PM An Unlikely Story - Piglet Mindset
7:00 PM Democracy Now!
8:00 PM Paltrocast - LP + Chloe Trujillo
8:30 PM Studio Sessions
9:00 PM Communications Advisory Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 3, 2022
10:30 PM North Liberty Library Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Dec. 20, 2021
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
12:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
2:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022
3:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022
8:00 AM Repose Yoga
8:30 AM Read Me A Story
9:30 AM Eric's Storytime - The Amazing-Man (part 5)
10:00 AM 3D Printing: An Affordable and Sustainable Housing Solution
10:30 AM Live Chat with Marine Biologists in Antarctica
11:30 AM Stories From The Black Doll Museum
12:00 PM The Black Hawk War - Landmarks, Battlefields, Museums and Firsthand Accounts
1:30 PM Gay USA
2:30 PM African Variety Show - Congolese Choir Holiday Performance
3:30 PM Strata
4:00 PM Dewey The Dog - Teaching Dogs To Talk
5:00 PM Brockton Symphony Orchestra - Chamber Concert
6:30 PM Great Detectives of Old Time Radio - Sheriff of Cochise: Bank Robbery
7:30 PM For The Birds (1970's Student Film)
8:00 PM Lord Blood-Rahs Nerve Wrackin Theatre - Satan's School for Girls
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
12:00 AM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022
1:30 AM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022
3:00 AM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
8:30 AM Grace Community Church
9:30 AM First United Methodist Worship Hour
10:30 AM Planet Earth: The Intelligence and Spirituality of Trees and Plants
11:00 AM Anchored in Faith
12:00 PM Gay USA
1:00 PM The Radical Imagination
2:00 PM Energy Week
3:00 PM Stage 33 Live - A Christmas Memory
4:00 PM Western Ballet's The Nutcracker
6:00 PM Kathi Terrant: Christmas with Love
6:30 PM Studio Sessions
7:00 PM North Liberty City Council Regular Meeting, Dec. 28, 2021
9:00 PM Parks and Recreation Committee of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 6, 2022
10:30 PM Planning and Zoning Commission of North Liberty Regular Meeting, Jan. 4, 2022