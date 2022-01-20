NORTH LIBERTY— The North Liberty City Council took no action on filling a vacant council seat during the regular meeting Jan. 11. The vacancy was created by the election of Councilor Chris Hoffman to Mayor, replacing outgoing Mayor Terry Donahue.
The council has the option of appointing an individual to fill the seat or calling for a special election, scheduled by the Johnson County Auditor’s office as soon as possible but no sooner than 32 days after the council’s decision.
City Attorney Grant Lientz told the council the cost of a special election, estimated between $3,000 and $15,000, depended on the number of polling places. Specifically, one central voting center, most likely at the community center or library depending on availability, or setting up polling places in the seven precincts within the city. Lientz said he had discussions with the Auditor’s office and they are willing to consider one central location however their recommendation was to utilize the precincts to eliminate confusion.
Lientz noted the new electoral precincts, a result of statewide redistricting, have only been in effect for a few weeks. In his personal opinion, Lientz said it would seem seven new precincts are more confusing for voters than one location.
The attorney also noted if the council takes no action within 60 days of the start of the vacancy, Jan. 3, when Hoffman was sworn in as Mayor, the Auditor’s office automatically holds an election.
Councilor Brian Wayson, whom Hoffman appointed as Mayor Pro Tem, said his preference would be to hold an election given the two-year term being filled. But given the current spread of Covid, he would prefer to push an election date back to sometime in March in the hopes infection rates will lower.
Councilor Eric Sittig, elected in November, said he understands the desire of the public to choose, his concern is in the public’s interest in elected office, pointing out four people ran for three seats in November.
“We don’t have people champing at the bit right now to run for office,” Sittig said. “If someone else had filed papers, I wouldn’t be here right now because I waited until the very end because I didn’t want to stand in anyone else’s way. I just don’t see why we would spend money on an election now when we can appoint someone and have a full council next meeting, potentially.”
Councilors RaQuishia Harrington and Brent Smith recalled a substantial field of candidates for the city’s last special election leading to Harrington joining the council. Six candidates, including Harrington and Councilor Brent Smith, were on the ballot with Harrington capturing 33 percent of the vote (275) to win the seat. Smith was a close second with 31 percent (255) and was appointed to another vacant seat soon after.
Hoffman explained Smith was appointed, rather than holding an election, because there was only five months left in the term, and his vote tally was so close to Harrington’s. Others on the March 2019 ballot included Steve Sherman 14 percent (115), Josey Bathke 3 percent (28), Abdouramane Bila 9 percent (72) and Matt Zacek four percent (29).
City Administrator Ryan Heiar explained to the council how the appointment process worked last time stating applications were accepted and the applicants were invited to sit before the council where they were peppered with questions.
He said, “After that, a decision was made. I’m not sure that was maybe the best approach, it seemed a little awkward, but maybe it’s awkward regardless.”
Smith said he’s been on both sides, appointed and then running successfully for a full term.
“And I have been in favor of both.”
Smith asked followers on his social media campaign page if the council should appoint or call for an election and found unanimous support for appointment.
“I think the majority of those folks saw there was not a high level of interest in this last term, and they saw the potential cost of an election. Now, if the Auditor is willing to work on a voting center, that makes a big difference in the cost, maybe they would change their mind,” said Smith, adding he personally likes the idea of an election.
“But, representing the folks that reached out to me, they all said appointment, and my job is to represent them.”
Smith also was in favor of waiting at least until the next meeting to decide.
Hoffman said his biggest concern was a desire for a full council ahead of a March 23 planning session.
The council is expected to take up discussion at the next regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 1 Quail Creek Circle.
Council and other board and commission meetings can be watched live or on demand at https://northlibertyiowa.org/departments/communications/watch-meetings-live/.