OXFORD — Students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District and its facilities will not be required to wear a face mask after a 3-2 vote by district’s school board of education. The board met in a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to debate reinstating mandatory use of masks after Federal Judge Robert Pratt, representing the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting enforcement of the state’s ban of mask mandates in the schools. Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 847, Section 280.31, into law in May, which prohibited school districts from mandating masks.
Before taking nearly an hour of public comments, board president Jennifer Mooney urged people, on both sides of the issue, to remember, “The people sitting up here are human beings and we are trying to do the best thing for our students within our district.”
In addition to passionate pleas for requiring masks, and for opposing the mandate, similar comments submitted online were read by board secretary Lori Robertson. In total, Mooney said, there were 61 comments in favor of reinstating mandatory wearing of masks, and 62 in favor of leaving the decision up to the parents and individuals.
Kathy Campbell, the district’s Director of Health Services, reported to date (Sept. 14) there had been 45 positive cases of COVID compared to 10 at that point last year. Campbell also stated there were a total of 168 cases for last year.
“Last year we had more layers: masking, social distancing, the option to have kids attend virtually. We had quarantines. The only thing that’s available to us this year is isolation, that is still mandated,” Campbell said. “If someone tests positive they still have 10 days of isolation and stay out of school. A lot of our layers of protection, our layers of mitigation have been taken away from us. And I think that’s why we’re seeing this increase in numbers.”
Also, the Delta Variant is more contagious, Campbell said, than last year’s virus. Without hesitation, Campbell recommended a return to mandatory masking.
“I heard a lot of good comments tonight and I appreciate everybody’s view on this, but I have to speak from a health and safety point, and looking at these numbers, seeing what I’m seeing, I would have to recommend a mask mandate. (K-12) We had 42 kids out of our high school yesterday and I still don’t have test results on them. Our numbers are much higher than they’ve ever been.”
Campbell elaborated on the 42 absences by saying they were out “with symptoms” and are presumed positive (pending test results) under the current guidelines (One high-risk symptom, or two low-risk symptoms, or any combination of high and low) the student must be tested before returning to school (negative result), have an alternate diagnosis (something other than COVID), or stay out for 10 days, Campbell explained.
Interim superintendent Joseph Brown Sr. gave the board more to consider as he gave his insights on what may happen with the legislation, and the options available to the board. The State of Iowa will likely appeal the judge’s order to the 8th Federal Court of Appeals, he said, with an uncertain timeline.
“It could take a couple of weeks; it could take a few months.”
He added Iowa public school districts now can make a local decision regarding mask wearing. “Healthcare issues have become political issues. Our nation, state, and region and school districts are divided on whether to follow CDC recommendations or providing individual choice among students.”
Brown said the Board could decide to mandate masks for the entire district, mandate use in the lower grades, or sit back and wait for the legislation to make its way through the courts. “School districts have a lot of choices right now,” he said. But those choices are not cut and dried.
For example, students in grades 7-12 can be vaccinated if the parents or guardian so desire. However, PK-6 students are currently unable to be vaccinated. Brown said he consulted with the district’s attorney on the legality of mandating masks for PK-6 and was told there are concerns about doing so (Since the meeting the Linn-Mar School District has opted to require masks for these grade levels).
“Do you treat one group of kids one way, and another group of kids another way?” Brown asked rhetorically. “It’s almost all-in or all-out.”
Brown reminded the board that students are in schools 15% of the time; 85% of the time they’re not.
“Parents have a lot of choice,” he said, and then referred to 91 emails received in the preceding 24 hours.
“Some are very well-written, on both sides of the issue, and out community really is divided. If I had to make a personal recommendation to the board tonight, I would recommend we wait until the 8th Federal District Court makes a ruling.” Brown pointed out this is an issue, “that could come to the top very quickly.” Waiting would also give the district time to acquire more data (revealing infection trends).
While the numbers provided by Campbell were “concerning,” Brown said the impact on staff is even worse (11 positive cases).
“We’re very short on staff. We’re short on bus drivers. We’re short on faculty. We’re short on support staff.” He recalled the district having to close briefly last year due to a sudden lack of bus drivers due to COVID. “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks and to see if these numbers keep growing.”
Board member Michelle Emmel said it’s a 50-50 split in the community.
“So, some of the people who are thinking that the opposition to what they’re thinking is a minority, you are wrong. This is a split right down the middle decision. And I would encourage you to step outside of your echo chamber and talk to your neighbors who have an opposing view and understand where they’re coming from. Have that conversation.” Emmel said she agreed with a number of speakers, “But I will also tell you one of the three Kathy had to add to that list today was my fully-vaccinated high schooler who tested positive for COVID with mild cold symptoms. Is she gonna be fine? Of course she is. But my point is out of the 42 that were probably gone from the high school yesterday, I don’t know how many are going to go get tested, a lot of them are just saying ‘Oh there’s just something going around.’ Yeah, what’s going around is the Delta Variant. And it’s highly contagious. I think the masks would help. We went all through last year, my daughter never had to be quarantined, not once.” While she admitted she was “50-50” on which way to go, Emmel added she didn’t want to “flip-flop” and “go back-and-forth with these kids” by changing polices (returning to masks and then having the law reinstated).
“This is an issue I think that shouldn’t be an issue, said board member Abdouramane Bila. “Last year ended somewhat in chaos because one night at nine ‘o-clock after a board meeting something got signed and the next morning, we got a text message saying masks are no longer required in our buildings. But we’ve got our school buses that are federally regulated, and the students have to wear masks in the buses or else we’re breaking federal law. So, we had a law on the books saying we cannot mandate masks, so we went with that. And a temporary restraining order was issued. We can go with that or not go with it. We still have that federal law that we have to follow from the bus stop all the way to our building. So are parents deciding to have their children break the law?” Bila said he would return to mandatory masks for all. “I’m no doctor, I have no medical degree. I work in a field where you look at data and you try to make sense of the trends, and you make decisions based on what the data looks like. Based on what I’ve seen and what is available from our government, I’m with Kathy in requesting that we mandate a mask from K through 12 at this point. I think doing nothing is not an option. We have a chance to do something to make a difference.”
Board member Matt McAreavy said he could go online and find data supporting both sides of the argument. “Bottom line is, I’m not qualified to argue the merits of masks, their effectiveness, or the effects they have on kids. So that inherently means that I have no standing to take rights away from parents on how to raise their kids.” McAreavy stated he would say no to the mandate, “Or at least give the 8th Circuit a chance to review the injunction.”
Board member Eileen Schmidt was adamant in her opposition to a mask mandate. “I wear a mask every day at work. I have to wear a mask. I’m exposed every single day. I don’t want our kids to wear a mask. We’re gonna protect them in school, but then when they walk out of school, they still have time to be exposed. We had 70,000 people at a football game. They were all over each other, they took their kids. That’s not stopping. Is there gonna be masks on those people? Am I sick of this virus? Yes. I am so sick of this virus, just like every single person.”
Schmidt noted Brown’s comment about the students being in school 15% of the time, and that no other mandates are in effect. “You can go to the mall, you can go out to dinner, you can do whatever you want…you can walk down the street and lick each other if you want to. It doesn’t matter. But in school, you have to wear a mask. I’m not gonna decide for 2,800 children. They have parents. I am a parent of two children. We as parents have a choice. If my child has symptoms, he will not go to school. I am a parent. I will make that decision. A definite no.”
“There’s a lot of good things said tonight, and I agree with quite a bit,” said board member Bob Broghammer. “For me, I don’t know. In my mind, to me, I don’t know how effective masks are. Last winter when you’d see people outside and you could still see their breath coming through, that’s not stopping what they’re telling us it’s gonna stop. But for me the big thing is I raised my kids without people telling me how to do it, and I’m not about to tell these parents how they have to raise their kids. It’s their choice, it’s their kids, it’s their family. Let them make the choice.
Mooney said she would be supportive of a PK-6 mandate due to the lack of a vaccine but agreed with Emmel in not wanting to “flip-flop back and forth on these kids.” She said she was in favor of waiting for a while. “We have three people on this board right now who do not want mask mandates, so unless we want to have additional discussion, we don’t have a seventh vote tonight (Nikki Knapp, who joined virtually, left during the discussion).”
Mooney gave the option of voting that evening or waiting until their regular meeting the following day. McAreavy made a motion to allow the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to make a ruling on the legality of the injunction before we decide on a mask mandate at CCA, which was seconded by Emmel and passed 5-1 with Bila shaking his head and opposing.
The Iowa City Community School District’s Board unanimously passed reinstating a mask mandate, which became effective on Wednesday, Sept. 15, as did the Cedar Rapids Community School District.