NORTH LIBERTY– The Summer Slate was announced in May providing the community fun to look forward to after a year of shifting plans, stand ins and alternatives. The free events are designed to easily adjust to comply with evolving public health recommendations and provide a mix of online, small group and outdoor in-person programs for all ages.
Highlights for July include Drive-In Movies, July 16; a Concert in the Park, July 17; an Inflatables Day, July 24; along with the continuation of ongoing summer activities like North Liberty’s Fairy Trail, Recreation Fun Packs and the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Events coming in August and September include an acrobatic performance, fireworks, a playground crawl, citywide neighborhood meetups and more. In all, North Liberty’s Summer Slate includes three-dozen events scheduled through September. Visit the full schedule – and save the dates – at northlibertyiowa.org/summerslate.
The free events are made possible by Veridian Credit Union, South Slope, Shive-Hattery, Hills Bank, GreenState Credit Union, Eastern Iowa Airport- CID and the City of North Liberty.
While looking forward to a fun summer, everyone is easing out of the pandemic at their own pace. In line with public health guidance, those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer expected to wear a mask when attending Summer Slate events. Organizers ask those yet to be fully vaccinated to still wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccines are free and currently available to anyone 12 years or older at local pharmacies and hospitals. As always, attendees should stay home if anyone in the household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
To help all attendees’ feel comfortable, Summer Slate events are scheduled to take place outdoors. In the event of bad weather, events may be canceled, rescheduled or moved inside with limited capacity. Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will also be present. Protocols continue to be revisited throughout the summer under the advisement of local public health officials.
Additionally, we’re committed to providing access, equal opportunity and reasonable accommodation for the events for individuals with disabilities. For accommodations to participate, contact communications@northlibertyiowa.org or call 319-626-5726 two days prior to the event.
Events on the Summer Slate are listed at northlibertyiowa.org/summerslate and include:
Through July 31: North Liberty Library’s Summer Reading Program
July 16: Drive-In Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon
July 16: Drive-In Movie: Dirty Dancing
July 17: Concert in the Park featuring The Tanya English Band and Brian Johannesen
July 23: Movie on the Lawn: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
July 24: Inflatables Day
August: Scavenger Hunt
August 14: The Eastern Iowa Circus
August 16: Lighthouse in the Library
August 21: Concert in the Park
August 21: Fireworks
August 27: Moms & Mocktails
August 28: Playground Crawl
September 10 – 19: Welcoming America Week
September 28: Meet Your Neighbors
Throughout the Summer: Fairy Trail, Recreation Fun Packs, ONE Packs, Adventure Pass, Find & Make Public Art, 55+ Connections (Fridays), Storywalks, Geocaching and Your Library at Home Kits.