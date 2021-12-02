NORTH LIBERTY —Katie Ausman, Everleigh Arnold, Abigail DeFurio, Briana Fruendt, Ariana Swanson, and Ruby Sychra of Troop 2319 have earned the Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can achieve, for building a Little Free Library at Grant Elementary school.
The girls discussed plans, talked with the principal of the school, and upon receiving enthusiastic approval, began to draw up plans for building the library. They all took turns helping build and paint the structure with a little help from one of their parents. When the library construction was complete, they passed out flyers to get the word out about their project and ask for book donations.
The Little Free Library now provides a source of reading materials that students can access daily without requiring a parent to take them to a library.
“I love to read, and I want other kids to love to read too,” said Abigail DeFurio.
The troop will continue to supply books and check on the library throughout the remainder of this year and the next.
“They are excited to have a daily reminder about their hard work when going to school,” Sara DeFurio, Troop Leader, said.
“They are excited to get the visual reminder of Girl Scouts at their school and encourage other girls to want to participate in Girl Scouts.”
