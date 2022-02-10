This is the final issue of the North Liberty Leader newspaper.
Woodward Communications, Inc. is discontinuing publication of the North Liberty Leader, effective with this issue, vice-president for community media, Bob Woodward, announced Monday.
“We are actively investing in community media in locations where we feel it is sustainable and regret that we couldn’t make the North Liberty Leader reach that goal,” Woodward said. “With just 300 subscribers in a town of over 20,000, it was apparent that the vast majority of residents did not see a need for a North Liberty-focused news product. Similarly, there was insufficient advertising support to make the paper sustainable, especially with the rising costs of printing, distribution and staffing. While we do not like to discontinue a newspaper, it is our expectation that the community will be served by one or more of the multiple other papers in the area.”
“We’d like to thank all the loyal readers and advertisers who partnered with us over the years, while under WCI’s ownership and previous ownership,” Woodward continued. “For those with pre-paid subscriptions, we will be contacting you soon to arrange for refunds of the unused balance of your subscription payment.”
“We also wish the City of North Liberty all the best as it continues to be a great place to live, work, and play.”
