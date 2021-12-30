NORTH LIBERTY — On Dec. 21 the City of North Liberty launched Connected to Tomorrow, a year-long effort to gather public input and build a vision for the city in 2040.
“North Liberty has a tremendous opportunity to shape its future,” said Ryan Rusnak, the city’s planning director. “Our recent growth has put us on an exciting path and sets the stage for intentional planning for what comes next. Hearing ideas from all corners of the community is a critical component of us building a successful plan for the next 20 years.”
North Liberty last updated its comprehensive plan, a document that helps the community guide economic development and growth, in 2013. Since then, North Liberty has seen progress and development, including new neighborhoods and parks, improved transportation infrastructure and the start of a new health care campus. Through Connected to Tomorrow, North Liberty will build a new comprehensive plan to help make ambitious ideas driven by the community input a reality.
To build a successful, inclusive vision, the city planners need to hear from diverse stakeholders. Members of the public can take a survey about their priorities for North Liberty at the project website or at the Community Center, 520 W Cherry St., and City Hall, 3 Quail Creek Circle. The survey will remain open through February.
The first in-person opportunity for participation will come on Jan. 19, 2022, when city planners and staff of RDG, the Des Moines-based consultant on the project, will host a facilitated exercise about big ideas from 6 to 7 p.m. at the North Liberty Library, 520 W. Cherry St. All are welcome, and no registration is needed. Masks are required in city buildings.
The things that make North Liberty a unique place to live, work and play take planning. Taking time today to share ideas and envision the future of our city will help North Liberty continue to grow, adapt to development pressures and be ready for market changes tomorrow.