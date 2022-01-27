There’s always something fun and free to do in North Liberty. In 2022, new events are added, enhancing long-time favorites and making it easier to find.

The City Slate, a collection of the largest special events planned by city staff, has 40 events planned for 2022, something for everyone. All events on the City Slate are free to attend thanks to the community sponsors.

Upcoming events will be announced in waves throughout the year. January through April dates are posted now and full details for each event are available in the weeks leading up to each program. Dates and details are at northlibertyiowa.org/cityslate.

City Slate brings back community traditions like Blues and BBQ and Beat the Bitter; adds programs like a summer concert series, mega kites, community-wide scavenger hunt, mermaid pool party, a pride celebration, award-winning author visits and firework displays; enhances current programs like the Summer Reading Program, Backyard Campout, Kites for Kids and Playground Crawl; and increases access to long-standing favorites such as Haunted Happenings and Breakfast with Santa, making them free.

The City Slate is possible thanks to community sponsors Adam Schechinger State Farm; Centro, Incorporated; Eastern Iowa Airport– CID; GEICO Philanthropic Foundation; Hills Bank; MidWestOne Bank; Shive-Hattery; South Slope Cooperative Communications; University of Iowa Health Care; Veridian Credit Union and the City of North Liberty.

While City Slate is a compilation of the free and largest city-produced events, it is not a schedule of all of the community’s programs. Visit the community calendar to view these and other recreation, library and area events.

Recommended for you