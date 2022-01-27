The joy of kite flying: Jameson Parrish, of North Liberty, reacts with joy flying a kite May 16, 2021 in Centennial Park during the City of North Liberty’s Mega Kites event. The popular event returns this year as one of 40 events on North Liberty’s City Slate of free, family friendly events.
The joy of kite flying: Jameson Parrish, of North Liberty, reacts with joy flying a kite May 16, 2021 in Centennial Park during the City of North Liberty’s Mega Kites event. The popular event returns this year as one of 40 events on North Liberty’s City Slate of free, family friendly events.
Penny Peach brought an indie/garage rock combination of vocal jazz and “a fever for psychedelia” to the stage June 12, 2021 at Centennial Park, in North Liberty, for the first of three free concerts held last summer. Free concerts return this year as part of 40 events on North Liberty’s City Slate of free, family friendly events.
Kites massive and small filled the skies over Centennial Park on May 16, 2021 during the City of North Liberty’s free Mega Kites event. Great American Kites and Events returns Tuesday, June 14, for the North Liberty Kite Festival, one of 40 events on North Liberty’s City Slate of free, family friendly events this year.
Tanya English lays down some classic blues from the woman’s point of view July 17, 2021 during the second of three free concerts in the park presented by the City of North Liberty, at Centennial Park. English was joined by husband Ed on bass along with Sean Seaton, Matt Bernemann and Sam Price (not pictured). The concert series returns as part of 40 free, family-friendly events on North Liberty’s City Slate.
Sam Retzloff dazzled the audience, at Centennial Park, with aerial acrobatics as part of the Eastern Iowa Circus’ performance Aug. 14, 2021 in North Liberty. The event was part of North Liberty’s City Slate of free, family-friendly events. 40 events are scheduled for this year.
There’s always something fun and free to do in North Liberty. In 2022, new events are added, enhancing long-time favorites and making it easier to find.
The City Slate, a collection of the largest special events planned by city staff, has 40 events planned for 2022, something for everyone. All events on the City Slate are free to attend thanks to the community sponsors.
Upcoming events will be announced in waves throughout the year. January through April dates are posted now and full details for each event are available in the weeks leading up to each program. Dates and details are at northlibertyiowa.org/cityslate.
City Slate brings back community traditions like Blues and BBQ and Beat the Bitter; adds programs like a summer concert series, mega kites, community-wide scavenger hunt, mermaid pool party, a pride celebration, award-winning author visits and firework displays; enhances current programs like the Summer Reading Program, Backyard Campout, Kites for Kids and Playground Crawl; and increases access to long-standing favorites such as Haunted Happenings and Breakfast with Santa, making them free.
The City Slate is possible thanks to community sponsors Adam Schechinger State Farm; Centro, Incorporated; Eastern Iowa Airport– CID; GEICO Philanthropic Foundation; Hills Bank; MidWestOne Bank; Shive-Hattery; South Slope Cooperative Communications; University of Iowa Health Care; Veridian Credit Union and the City of North Liberty.
While City Slate is a compilation of the free and largest city-produced events, it is not a schedule of all of the community’s programs. Visit the community calendar to view these and other recreation, library and area events.