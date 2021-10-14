IOWA CITY— Sierra Suiter, of North Liberty, is a member of the University of Iowa's Homecoming 2021 executive council, a collection of 17 student leaders responsible to collaborate with the entire UI campus and Iowa City community to plan and execute activities that span seven days and culminate in the annual Homecoming Parade.
Each member of the executive council has specific responsibilities. Suiter, majoring in Human Physiology at Iowa, is the sales and merchandise director.
Homecoming activities begin on Monday, Oct. 11, and continue through Saturday, Oct. 16, with the staging of the Homecoming football game between the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium.
For 175 years, the University of Iowa championed long-standing traditions to celebrate and unite Hawkeyes. Homecoming week brings together students, faculty and staff, future Hawkeyes, and alumni from across the world in celebration. From the construction of the Corn Monument and the naming of that year’s Homecoming royalty to the echoing cheers and the Iowa Fight Song at Kinnick Stadium, Homecoming week creates experiences lasting a lifetime for current Iowa students and brings to life the memories of time at Iowa among the alumni in attendance.