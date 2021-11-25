TIFFIN — The city of Tiffin, the fastest growing city in the state of Iowa, is at a crossroads. So said a report prepared by Workforce Solutions exploring the question of if the city should form it’s own police department, and if so when.
Jon Thomas, Chief of the State Center (Iowa) Police Department, and principal owner of Workforce Solutions in Des Moines, presented his firm’s analysis of the services provided by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the feasibility and expenses, which would be incurred by the city if it were to move forward on creating its own law enforcement agency during a city council work session on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The report tracked the city’s growth, from 460 residents in 1990 to just over 1,000 a decade later, and just under 2,000 in 2010. The latest census, taken last year, has the population at 4,512 with a projected increase to 12,000 by the year 2030.
The report notes Tiffin “continues to hold onto the quiet bedroom community which at face value does not appear to have serious public safety related issues.” However, the increase in homes and residents increases traffic-related complaints, and the “close proximity to the Interstate 80 corridor creates potential for a wide variety of unknown criminal activity to occur.”
The population growth over the past decade, the report states, has moved the city to the point where a police department would be justifiable, and points out most cities in Iowa with populations over 4,000 have their own police force, with two exceptions – the cities of Grimes and Bondurant. The report notes “The time to consider this transition to an independent police department is certainly timely in preparation for increased calls for service and potentially more serious crime.”
The JCSO has contracted with the city to have deputies patrol Tiffin for several decades, a service provided to most communities in the county with the exception of Iowa City, Coralville, University Heights, and North Liberty, which have their own police departments providing 24/7 coverage. Currently the JCSO patrols Tiffin 75 hours per week at a rate of $47.00 per hour with an annual expense of $183,300. The JCSO responds 24/7/365 to emergency calls and other calls for service in Tiffin in addition to the contracted hours at no additional cost to the city.
“These (JCSO) services have been adequate in the past (for Tiffin), but as Tiffin continues to rapidly expand, it finds itself at a crossroads,” the report states. “Should Tiffin stay the course of contracting law enforcement services with the JCSO now and into the future similar to other growing communities like Bondurant and Grimes or should Tiffin choose another course similar to North Liberty and begin planning to create a police department?” the report asks.
In reviewing the report with the city council Thomas said he was initially boggled how Tiffin could provide law enforcement for less than $200,000 per year. As he looked through the contract with the JCSO, and the hours of coverage provided, Thomas said historically it has made sense. He put the spotlight on the city’s ongoing and projected growth reiterating as the population increases, so too will the calls for service, and the cost of providing police protection. The report notes the current contract with JCSO is “an excellent value” with no additional costs such as overtime, vehicle replacement, health insurance, etc. But a review of responses made in 2019 and 2020 indicate additional coverage is needed with a recommendation to increase patrol hours to 16 per day (112 per week).
Through surveys and interviews with the council, Mayor Steve Berner, City Administrator Doug Boldt, and other community members and stake holders Thomas found satisfaction with the services provided by the JCSO. Some stated they would like to see “branding” (markings on the patrol vehicles indicating their assignment to Tiffin), and/or a desire to select the deputies assigned to Tiffin. It was noted the City of Bondurant contracts with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and that the PCSO patrol vehicles used are specifically marked for Bondurant patrol.
It was also suggested, Thomas said, the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District help to foot the bill for either the JCSO’s contract or a Tiffin Police Department. Thomas broke down the call volume to the district’s four buildings (two elementary schools, the middle school, and the high school) and found minus school building “walk-through’s,” traffic problems/accidents, and medical calls that the actual percentage of calls for service is very low.
“I don’t know of any school district that writes a check to a city (for police services),” Thomas said, other than possibly for funding a School Resource Officer (SRO) which has been discussed by the district and city but not implemented.
Thomas again recommended increasing JCSO’s contract, which works out to roughly two deputies per week, to enough hours equaling four deputies based on a generally accepted and established (within the law enforcement field) staffing minimum of one officer per 1,000 residents. With a current population of 4,512, and based on current trends in calls for service, Thomas said the minimum staffing would be adequate at 4.5 officers. However, as the population continues to increase so too will the minimum number of officers necessary. In 2022 the population of Tiffin is forecast to be 5,460 which means a minimum of 5.46 officers should be patrolling the streets and neighborhoods. By 2023 the population is expected to be just slightly above 6,000 for a six-officer minimum staffing. By 2030 the population is expected to be 11,703 for a minimum staffing requirement of 11.7 officers.
Sheriff Brad Kunkel prepared an estimate of future costs for the JCSO to continue to provide services to Tiffin. In 2028 Kunkel expects the cost to pass the $200,000 mark and would be for eight deputies (9,672 projected population), 1.67 below the recommended minimum.
Kunkel also worked with Thomas to create an estimate of costs to the city if it were to form it’s own police force starting with a three-officer department in 2023 with a total budget of $573,796.82. By 2025 the department would theoretically grow to six officers (1.27 below the 7,200-population estimate) with a budget of $1,142,495.91 and would approach the $2 million mark by 2030 with a ten-officer force.
Included in the estimates are officer salaries, an administrative assistant, health benefits, IPERS (Iowa Public Employee Retirement System), technology, vehicles, etc. Neither the JCSO or proposed TPD estimates include any costs for office space. The report compared Tiffin to other Iowa cities of comparable size with Mount Vernon (4,527) employing eight police officers, Dyersville (4,477) with nine, and Forest City (4,285) with eleven. The report also shows staffing at three cities: Norwalk, Boone, and Oskaloosa, which have populations close to Tiffin’s projected 2030 census of 12,000. Norwalk and Boone (12,799 and 12,460) both employ 21 officers in their police departments while Oskaloosa (11,558) has 15.
The bottom line according to the report is, “Tiffin is not able to provide its own police service more cost effectively than the Sheriff’s Office any sooner than July 1, 2026, based upon current trends and growth.” It was noted depending on what agreements are reached between the city and JCSO, and what type of growth Tiffin experiences, the actual date of viability is arbitrary and “completely fluid.”
“If you’re going to start your own department, you need to go all-in,” Thomas said. “What I would encourage is, don’t do it prematurely. You cannot run a 24-man department with four people. That’s one per shift, and that’s nobody getting sick, or anything else. So, I really think you’re at a minimum of six, maybe even seven officers before you can afford to do that. Which is why Fiscal Year (FY) ’27 (July 1, 2026) is the soonest. If you’re going to start a department, you go all-in, or you stay where you’re at (with JCSO). Where you’re at is not a bad place.”
JCSO will increase its contracted presence to 95 hours per week starting with the new fiscal year (July 1, 2022).