NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s varsity volleyball team added yet another chapter to the young program’s history last year with their second consecutive Class 5A State Tournament appearance in the four years of the program. The Lightning overcame a shortened season (due to a three-week hiatus prompted by the Iowa City Community School District’s transition to 100% virtual learning), pounded out 20 matches in 22 days (all without a single five-set match). And blitzed through the postseason with 3-0 wins over Iowa City West and Bettendorf to enter the 2020 State Tournament as the No.5 seed.
The “Bolts” knocked off No. 4 West Des Moines Valley 3-1 in the State Quarterfinals, and battled No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic in their first five-set match of the year in the semifinals. Cassidy Hartman, then a sophomore, went nuclear in the fifth set with eight kills in the set, and an astounding 35 for the match as Liberty prevailed. Unfortunately, No.2 Ankeny got the 3-1 win for the Championship.
In addition to the 5A State Runner Up title, Liberty also clinched 1st Place in the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) and took the district title (by defeating Bettendorf).
Liberty lost Addie Schmierer, Roman Lauren, Gracie Gingerich, Haley Hested, and Hannah Vogts to graduation this past spring.
“Losing three four-year starters, our big hurdle will be filling the gaps in the setting, libero, and middle blocker position,” said Coach Randy Dolson, who in his fifth year with the program, will share coaching duties with Allie Kelly. Kelly has been a club and high school coach for six years with four as a varsity assistant coach. Dolson added, “This roster presents many options with which to do so. We have lots of offensive depth complete with several utility players capable of hitting in all three front row positions.”
Dolson and Kelly have two seniors, three juniors, and one sophomore returning to the starting line-up. Sam Harvey and Gabbie Schroeder are the seniors with Harvey a middle blocker and outside hitter who was third on the team in kills with 130 last year, and fourth in blocks with 31. She earned MVC Honorable Mention for her efforts. Schroeder is a defensive specialist and libero who was third on the team last year in digs with 174.
Cassidy Hartman returns as a junior with a team-high 339 kills last season (.360 average). She was third on the team in blocks with 32, second in digs with 223, and earned a host of awards including First Team All-MVC, First Team All-District, First Team All-State, IGCA Elite All State, Your Prep Sports Player of the Year, Cedar Rapids Gazette All-Area Team, Des Moines Register All Iowa Elite Team, and was named to the IGHSAU Class 5A All-Tournament Team.
Shelby Kimm and Lilah VanScoyoc are also juniors with Kimm serving in outside hitter and middle blocker roles after tying with Lauren in producing 55 blocks in total last season with 42 solos. Also, Kimm produced 194 kills, second only to Hartman. She too was heavily recognized for her efforts with First Team All-MVC, First Team All-District, Second Team All-State, Your Prep Sports All-Area Team, Gazette All-Area Team, and an Honorable Mention from the Des Moines Register. VanScoyoc is an outside hitter who was fifth in kills with 71 on the season.
Mariah Rollins is a sophomore setter who was second on the team last year in assists with 295.
Three seniors – Carlie Schroeder, Chante Hardaway, and Olivia Davenport are returning letterwinners with Schroeder a defensive specialist/libero/setter who Dolson described as “A dependable DS/L with a great serve. She will battle for playing time as a DS/L.” Hardaway is a middle blocker he said is a “powerful MB, adds great depth to that position, will battle for playing time as a MB.” Davenport is a defensive specialist and libero, who Dolson said is “a dependable DS/L with a great serve, will battle for playing time as a DS/L.”
New to the varsity ranks are sophomores Lauren Ramspott and Gracie Hennings, and freshman Asta Hildebrand. Ramspott is a middle blocker and outside hitter described by Dolson as a “Dynamic player who is in the mix for a starting MB position,” Hennings is an outside hitter also described as a dynamic player who “adds great depth to the OH position” while Hildebrand is a setter/outside hitter who “will fight for a starting setting/hitting position in a 6-2 offense.”
Dolson also noted, “We also have returners ready in the setter/defensive specialist/libero positions ready to take control in starting roles. If the chemistry comes together, and our passing and serving takes hold, nothing is out of the realm of possibilities for this team.”
Strengths, he said, include experience, depth, and talent. “I would think that Liberty would be in the mix for a divisional crown and a run at the state tournament again this season.”
Peggy Dolson, Madi Miller, and Jeff Daugherty will assist Dolson and Kelly this season, which opens on Tuesday, August 24 with a trip to Cedar Rapids Washington High School and a 7:00 p.m. varsity start time. The Bolts’ first home match is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 as Linn-Mar visits. The sophomores and junior varsity (JV) will go at 5:30 p.m. with varsity following around 7:00 p.m.
2021 Liberty High Varsity Volleyball Schedule (subject to change)
Tuesday, August 24 AT Cedar Rapids Washington 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 28 AT Ankeny Centennial HS (invitational) 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 31 AT Iowa City, City High 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 AT Valley High School, West Des Moines (invitational) 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 HOME vs. Linn-Mar 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11 AT Iowa City West High (tournament) 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 AT Western Dubuque, Epworth 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 HOME vs. Cedar Falls 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 HOME Invitational 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 AT Cedar Rapids Prairie High School 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 HOME vs. Dowling Catholic 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5 HOME vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 9 AT Pella High School (invitational) 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, October 12 MVC Tournament 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19 Regional
Thursday, October 21 Regional
Tuesday, October 26 Regional
Monday, Nov. 1 State Tournament, Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Wednesday, Nov. 3 State Tournament, Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Thursday, Nov. 4 State Tournament, Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids