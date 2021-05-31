TIFFIN– High school graduation is a time to reflect on four years of secondary education in particular, and a 12-year education career in general. For the 163 seniors who graduated from Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School on Friday, May 28, it was cause to reflect on much more than just accomplishing academic requirements.
“This is the first ‘normal’ indoor event we’ve held all year,” Principal Mark Moody told the audience, set at four tickets per senior in reflection of the lifting of restrictions post-pandemic. “Given the past 15 months, these graduates truly deserve something normal. They have stepped up and faced social, political and academic challenges that no teenager should have to in such a condensed timeframe. These seniors did not have the luxury of do-overs, or ‘I’ll do that next year’ mentality. The time is now. All of their accomplishments are a testament to their attitude, and approach. Nothing short of amazing.”
Brandon Barker, one of three seniors to offer “senior reflections,” (and one of 16 valedictorians) spoke of the challenges faced by the Class of 2021. “One day we were all together celebrating the basketball team at Wells Fargo Arena, and the next day we were all confined to our houses. Soon after we would learn that restaurants were closing, and the NCAA Tournament had been cancelled. The world we knew was literally changing overnight.” The remainder of the 2019-2020 school year was also cancelled, wiping out all spring activities and forcing the Class of 2020 into a drive-through graduation with their diplomas passed through their car windows.
By the time the 2020-2021 school year started, pandemic challenges remained, but restrictions had loosened slightly.
“Nobody wanted to show up for our senior year wearing masks and social distancing,” Barker said, “And yet we did it anyway because it was what needed to be done.” Doing so, he said, summed up perhaps the biggest lesson learned at CCA. “Sometimes you have to get over things you don’t like, because they just need to be done.”
“These graduates sit before you,” Moody said, “having successfully maneuvered an ever-changing landscape of expectations, mandates and proclamations. From their work and accomplishments during this very unique time in history, graduates, you have my eternal respect and appreciation.”