Ruby Jean Berridge
Ruby Jean Berridge, age 91 of Solon died at her home of cancer on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Ruby Jean Long was born March 16, 1930, at her aunts’ home on a farm in Iowa County, the daughter of Eugene and Laura (Goss) Long. She attended one room country school Clear Creek No 1 K thru 8, then University High School “U-High” in Iowa City graduating in 1948. Following high school, she attended Paris Academy of Beauty which lead to her owning her own beauty shop, Ruby Jean’s Country Side Beauty Shop in her home for 15 years. When the Iowa DOT bought their property, she went to work in the Beauty Shop in the Department of Psychology at the University of Iowa for over 20 years. She was united in marriage to Carl Berridge on July 2, 1949, in the First Presbyterian Church (Old Brick) in Iowa City. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, feeding and watching the birds, and going to the casino.
Her family includes her daughter, Roxanne Vincent; grandchildren, Shonna Mitchell (Todd), Erica Landon (Tom), and Brian Vincent (Amber Carlson); great-grandchildren, Cameryn Berridge, Lauren Mitchell and twins, Ben & Cole Stevenson; Lilly Vincent, Trevin and McKenna Landon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl; son, Kim and sister, Eunice Long Goodrich.