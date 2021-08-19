Wilbur R. “Bud” Lingel, 92, of Solon, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, lower level, located at 100 South Cedar Street. Military graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Oakland Cemetery in Solon, conducted by the Ely American Legion. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements.
Wilbur was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Solon, the son of Rudolph S. and Clara E. (Reif) Lingel. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 – 1953. Bud was united in marriage to Doris E. Jiroutek Oct. 28, 1954, in Ely. Bud farmed in the Solon and Ely area most of his life. He was longtime member of the Ely American Legion, Post #555, the Odd Fellows and had served as the Big Grove Township Clerk for over 31 years. He also was a bass guitar player for the Harold & His Hawkeyes, Iowa Rangers, and Country Time Country.
Bud is survived his children Jeff Lingel of Coralville and Sue (Drew) Smith of Hiawatha; grandchildren Allison (Nelson) Bates and Mindy Lingel, Shannon and Rachel Smith; and his companion Phyllis Fiala of Solon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, and his sister Loretta Bortz.
Memorials may be directed to either the Solon Fire Building Fund and or to Iowa City Hospice in his name.