Gladys Isabel (Isner) Gartzke
Charles “Chuck” William Gartzke
Gladys Isabel (Isner) Gartzke passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, and her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Gartzke, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Keota Health Care Center.
Gladys Isner was born May 13, 1932, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Stafford) Isner. Shortly after she graduated from Ft. Hill High School in Cumberland, she moved to Washington, D.C., and started working in the United States Department of the Navy where she met her future husband. She married Chuck Gartzke on Sept. 7, 1951, in Washington, D.C. The couple moved to the Iowa City area where they lived 70 years. In addition to helping Chuck farm and raise a family, Gladys worked for a number of places. These included Mercy Hospital, Hawkeye Wholesale Foods, Me-Jon, Farm Service, and The Veterans Affairs Medical Center where she retired.
In retirement she enjoyed her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary, cooking at the Oxford Sale Barn and Oxford Senior Dining. She was a 4-H leader of the Hardin Topnotchers, Girl Scout Leader, enjoyed playing Bingo, baking kolaches, tending to her flowers and feeding the birds. She was also an auxiliary member of Midwest Tool Collectors Association.
Chuck Gartzke was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Iowa City, the son of Fred and Edna (Goetz) Gartzke. Following graduation from Iowa City City High School, Chuck enlisted in the United States Army. While in Washington, D.C., he met Gladys Isner. Upon their marriage they moved to Iowa City where Chuck worked as a finish carpenter for McCreedy Construction. In 1959, they moved to a farm near Cosgrove. Later he drove school bus for Clear Creek School District while crop and dairy farming. He also raised beef cattle. Chuck loved being on the farm and enjoyed welding, leatherwork and making toys in his woodshop.
Chuck was a 4-H leader of the Cosgrove Hustlers and a former member of the Clear Creek School Board. He was also a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors Association, serving as an area director for six years. During his lifetime he was affiliated with the American Legion, Cosgrove Institute, Golden Guernsey and the International Brick Collectors Association.
Gladys and Chuck are survived by their three daughters, Patricia Huber (Jay) of Wellman, Debra Miller of West Branch, and Karen Ruppert (Bill) of Tiffin; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; Gladys’ sister, Vera Roland, and Chuck’s sister, Joyce Tomlinson.
They were preceded in death by their parents, infant great-granddaughter, Mallory Clarahan; Gladys’ siblings, Geraldine Fuller, baby girl Isner, Richard, Lester, and Marion Isner; and Chuck’s siblings, Fred “Fritz” Gartzke and Dorothy Luebs.
A gathering time for family and friends to share, support, and remember the couple will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Cosgrove Institute. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cosgrove Institute, Midwest Tool Collectors Association or Hospice of Compassus. To share a thought, condolence, or memory with their family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.