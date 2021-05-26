Anna Marie Mottinger
Anna Marie Mottinger, 82, of Solon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Solon Retirement Village. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St., in the lower level, where there will be a 12 p.m. Celebration of Life. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Solon.
Anna was born April 2, 1939, in Iowa City, the daughter of Vernon and Lillie (Schultz) Rossler. She graduated University High School in Iowa City. Anna was united in marriage to Lewis Mottinger in 1969 and had a son, Eric. She worked at various places over the years including Mount Vernon Bakery, Rockwell Collins Radio and the Solon Nursing Care Center as a cook for 25 years. Anna loved spending time with family and friends. She was a very kind and generous lady who would help anyone. She was an avid gardener with many fruits and vegetables grown on the family’s 100-year-old farm. She would go to farmer’s markets to sell her produce and baked goods. She loved to bake kolaches and her famous banana bread was a hit throughout Solon for the holidays. Anna and Lewis loved to decorate the farm and house for Christmas. They had one of the biggest decorated displays of lights in Johnson County. The farmhouse was a stop for stagecoaches in the past. Anna was very proud of her house and farm being a century-owned farm. Anna loved sports, especially the Solon Spartans and Iowa Hawkeyes! Watching Eric play sports was a big joy in her life. She was even on a bowling league when she worked at Rockwell.
Anna is survived by sons Eric (Leslie) Mottinger, Chris (Dina) Mottinger, daughter Juli Mottinger; grandchildren Rachel Mottinger, Hallie Mottinger, Jaynie Mottinger, Sarah (David) Drea, Kristen Smith, Jason (Stephanie) Norman, Sybil Norman; great-grandchildren Tate, Sophie, Finn, Wesley and Penelope.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Lily Rossler, her cousin, Ada Hertz, and former husband Lewis Mottinger.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
