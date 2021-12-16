NORTH LIBERTY — At approximately 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers with the North Liberty Police Department responded to the Johncy’s Liquor Store, 585 S. Highway 965 in North Liberty, for a report of an armed robbery.
The suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short braids/dreads, wearing a black coat and black stocking hat. The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery.
The suspect fled south on foot and then west from the business. If any member of the public observed someone matching that description in the area at the time of the robbery, or if anyone has exterior surveillance cameras nearby, they are encouraged to review their videos from about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 and contact the North Liberty Police Department by phone at (319) 626-5724.
The North Liberty Police Department was assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Coralville Police Department and the Joint Emergency Communication Center.
Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at (319) 358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.