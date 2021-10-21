OXFORD— The ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election does not have a candidate listed for Mayor of Oxford. Current Mayor Penny Jenn did not file candidacy papers, nor did anybody else, leaving the position vacant except for a write-in campaign. Heather Johnson is mounting such a campaign and was sent a list of questions by the North Liberty Leader. Her responses are printed below, as received.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
My name is Heather Johnson, my husband Ben and I have three children and two Australian Shepherds. I am a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, deploying during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. I run a small in-home daycare here in Oxford, and in any free time I may have, I enjoy antiquing.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
First and foremost, I absolutely love our small city. You seriously couldn’t ask for a better place to live. We have a few small businesses that have evolved over the last few years, and that has been amazing for our community. With that said, Oxford needs a fresh perspective and a younger generation of leadership to come in and incorporate change in the right direction. It is fairly common knowledge that funding for small cities is limited. You have to capitalize on what is available and have the initiative to really chase after the multitude of resources that are available for small cities, like Oxford. I would truly like to see a change in our leadership. A team of citizens that can work together for the common good of our city. A team that truly supports each other, our residents, and our businesses. Whether that be as simple as fixing sidewalks that have needed attention for years, or really making informed decisions about bigger projects like upgrading our water and sewer plant.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I want to be the mayor of Oxford because we need a voice, we need unity, and we need a team of leadership that can make positive change happen at an informed and steady pace. Oxford cannot afford more of the same- the same people, the same characters, the same ideas with no new solutions. We need a fresh, dynamic leader and council to put Oxford back on its right path to betterment. I will be that leader. I will be a mayor that Oxford can be proud of and rely on.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
If I am elected as Mayor of Oxford, I would like to see all of the issues that are often brought up at council meetings on a monthly basis; actually taken care of instead of constantly being “tabled” or disregarded. Oxford has sidewalks, roads, culverts, and structures that need serious attention. I’d like to see our businesses be supported by our city officials, to not only keep them here in Oxford, but to bring more businesses in. I’d like to see growth and improvement as a whole for Oxford.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent? and why?
Oxford’s budget really needs gone over with a fine-tooth comb. Just looking at the budget and allocations for this last fiscal year, show that more balance is needed. I would like to see Oxford have more of an emergency fund to fall back on if needed. Oxford also needs to budget better for city maintenance in general. I would also like to see more funds allocated to hiring and maintaining quality employees.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I want what is best for Oxford, I want us to move forward and thrive, and I respectfully ask Oxford voters for their write-in vote on Election Day.