In the November 2020 General Election Phil Hemingway ran for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Hemingway received 26,661 votes. Immediately prior to the election registered Republicans totaled 18,092. That means 8,569 voters, not Republicans, recognized the merits of Hemingway’s candidacy. It proves many voters are not enamored with the big spending, heavy regulating policies of the current Supervisors.
I believe those voters were wise and fully aware of Hemingway’s four years of service on the Iowa City School Board, where his conservative ideology saved tax dollars.
Hemingway will be a proponent of law enforcement, first responders and agriculture interests. His conservative ideals will be in the best interests of businesses of all sizes.
Hemingway is a lifetime Johnson County farmer and small businessman. You will find he is very knowledgeable on issues of local government.
Hemingway declared when he is elected, he will vote against any pay increases for supervisor’s salary during his time in office. I doubt any Democrat candidate will tell you that.
If you appreciate politicians who have your best financial interests in mind, then vote for Phil Hemingway.
Arleigh Clemens
North Liberty