The honeymoon has been around, in some form, for a long time and takes many forms for a wide diversity of reasons. In some primitive cultures, the honeymoon lasts for one year, giving both members time off from work and other normal duties to become adjusted to the married state. I mentioned this to my new husband all those years ago and he thought it a splendid idea. The problem was he did a lot of tax work and we were married at the end of March. With both Federal and State taxes to deal with, and the usual backlog of extensions granted, it could be months before he could find even a free weekend. There was no possibility of him taking a year off from work, and not even the likelihood of a week or two for a brief honeymoon trip.
At that time in history, the 1950's, the accepted purpose of a honeymoon was two-fold. Publicly, it was a chance to relax and refresh after the social whirl and millions of details leading up to the wedding itself. Privately, it was the opportunity for the new couple to adjust to the intimacies of married life away from the curious and sometimes interfering scrutiny of family and friends. The second reason is barely applicable today, when most couples have already been living together for months and even years before the wedding.
By mid-summer, things slowed down enough we could squeeze a long week, including two weekends, out for a trip west. We were starting from Spencer, where my husband had relatives living in several small towns scattered about a 60-mile radius. There was to be a family reunion on the weekend we planned to return, but if we missed it we would be able to catch up later with most of the aunts, uncles and cousins. There were great uncles and aunts and a whole flock of second cousins living in Kansas and Colorado he wanted me to meet. And, he particularly wanted to show me Denver and Colorado Springs, which he particularly enjoyed while stationed there when he was in the Air Force.
I was never much of a traveler. As a child, I was prone to car sickness which prevailed well into my college days, and any car ride lasting longer than forty-five minutes was too long in my estimation. Our trip took us first to Scott's Bluff, where an enthusiastic but rather surprised great aunt entrusted us with handmade ceramic earrings to be distributed to the women at the family reunion when we returned. This, after she finally worked out just which great nephew this was, she hadn't seen him since he was nine years old. In Loveland, Colo., a second cousin offered us cold beer on a hot afternoon, then fretted while his wife dashed out to the store and returned with a lukewarm six-pack she served over ice like soda pop.
In Colorado Springs, the Broadmoor Hotel was far too elegant for this girl from a small town in Iowa. I liked the mallard ducks wandering about the terrace, gobbling peanuts tossed to them by the guests (one would have expected swans or even peacocks in such a setting, but the ducks seemed friendlier). In the busy ballroom, we danced briefly- once, to get efficiently across the crowded room to the bar where we ordered scandalously expensive drinks. Our room was opulent and expensive with a bathtub big enough to bathe an elephant. It was also extremely intimidating with the bellboys and maids who seemed to know I was out of my element and seemed to be smirking about it. (Probably just my imagination and discomfort.) The next day, we went for a swim in the hotel pool and I was ordered out of the water for not wearing a bathing cap.
In Denver, my husband decided to park the car and call a taxi.
"Taxi drivers know all the best places to go for good food and entertainment," he said.
Our taxi driver dropped us off at a restaurant called The Tropics, where there was lightning, thunder and showers every half-hour. He admitted he'd just taken another fare there who said it was their favorite place. Then, he added, he was new in town and this was his first night on the job.