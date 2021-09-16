At least once a month I get something in the mail that strongly suggests that I need a hearing aid. Sometimes it reminds me that I already have an appointment for a hearing test: at other times it implies that somebody has informed them that I have a hearing problem but am too shy or stubborn to make an appointment: and it always tells me that I am missing out on the joy of hearing my grandchildren’s voices, birdsong, great symphonies, the news of the day and stimulating conversations with friends. None of those things are true except the fact that, as I am well into my 80s, sometimes I miss a word or two of a conversation, but I think it’s not my fault but the fault of people who tend to mumble, speak too softly or too rapidly or with their backs turned toward me.
I watch a lot of those good British programs on public television and have deduced that the actors tend to speak in that rapid, clipped fashion the Brits are known for. Of course, we more laconic mid-westerners have trouble keeping up with their rapid patter. It doesn’t mean we are hard of hearing. To enjoy the programs to the fullest, so as not to miss something critical to the story, I’ve begun turning on the Closed Caption feature of my remote and tend to leave it on whether or not I’m watching those programs or the local news. And that has been a revelation of sorts. I find that, while I have no trouble at all catching every word of newscasts, commercials, talk shows and most locally produced programs, the closed captions that accompany them seldom match the words being spoken. In fact, sometimes they don’t match any words of any language known to mankind, and this makes me wonder just how much help those captions give to the people who really need them.
I’ve noticed a wide range of accuracy — or inaccuracy — in the various providers of the captioning services. Some are nearly perfect in their presentations of what is actually being said, and the printed words don’t lag very far behind the speech. That seems, to me, to be a fine talent, if the captioning is being done by a person in what is known as “real time” as opposed to a delay that would allow for editing and corrections. Sometimes I wonder if the captioning is being done by a computer that recognizes spoken words and turns them into print. That might explain some of the amusing and bewildering things that appear at the bottom of my TV screen because such devices have to be trained to recognize the speech of specific individuals, and that doesn’t work very well when there are multiple speakers involved.
I recently took the trouble to write down some of the spoken words and their captioned interpretations intended to benefit persons with poor hearing. Some of it must have been extremely confusing or misleading. Here are some examples;
A report on COVID hospitalizations for the months of June and July read that the figures were for June Anjuline, whoever she is. Then it was noted that alcohol would be sold “inside the clinic” at Iowa football games. It takes more than a little imagination to change Kinnick Stadium into a clinic, but apparently anything is possible in the magic land of television. In a report of the flood damage to Midwest farm crops, grain farmers somehow became “crane farmers” (perhaps a wise move, with all that water to contend with.) And one meteorologist gave us the good news that the temperatures were going to be “pretty” for this time of year. Pretty weather, I understand, but I’m not so sure I grasp the concept of pretty temperatures. The Coats for Kids campaign urged us to “help close a child who needs this winter.” And the derecho was magically transformed into “the Rachael” yet another mysterious female to go along with June Anjuline.
In addition to the odd things I managed to record, there were many more that I simply could not read fast enough to write down accurately. I doubt if the hearing impaired could read that fast either. And then there are the ones that seem to have been typed on the wrong row of keys by demented monkeys and result in total gobbledygook. I’m glad I can still hear reasonably well.