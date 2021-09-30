I wrote, long ago, about my first kiss at age eight, but for those of you who haven’t been reading this column for all those many years, here’s a quick recapitulation:
His name was Charles. He was a sunny little boy who became my best friend in kindergarten and, when his family planned to move to a different neighborhood where he would be attending a different school, we were both devastated by the impending separation.
We performed a solemn ceremony of parting, holding hands and vowing to be “best friends for life.” We sealed our pact with a kiss which both saddened and frightened me and I bolted for home — my heart beating wildly, filled with despair, fear and bewilderment.
We didn’t see each other again until junior high school where we were assigned to different sections of our class but shared some out-of-class activities. By time we were in high school, we had both acquired new friends and interests. We shared a few classes and participated in some of the same activities, and at those times it was as if we had never been separated. We went off in different directions to college but met at class reunions which occurred at five-year intervals. Time and distance disappeared each time we saw each other again.
One February, after I had been writing for this paper for a few years, I suggested to our editor, Brian Fleck, that all the staff write about their first love for the February issue just before Valentine’s Day. This was not a popular suggestion with the staff, but a couple others managed to come up with something appropriate, and I wrote (in greater detail than here) about Charles and our childhood parting.
During the process, I began to think about him and remembered things I hadn’t thought of for many years. I remembered that he had been creative enough to always be involved, as I was, in class projects such as making posters, decorating for Christmas and Halloween, and creating a “mailbox” for the Valentine cards that we exchanged each year in grade school. Most of those projects involved crepe paper, which Charles called “creeping paper” which I thought delightfully appropriate even though incorrect.
That spring I got a notice reminding me of our 20-year class reunion in September and I was looking forward to spending some time with Charles during the festivities. We talked at length and I promised to mail him a copy of the column. During our visit, I learned that he had been the founder of the Austin-Healy auto clubs in America and had started an annual newsletter for their members.
My husband and I had been seated across the table from another close friend and I mentioned Charles telling me about his newsletter. I thought a similar publication might be helpful in filling the five-year gap between our class reunions. By the end of the evening, we had agreed to try. I would write to all our classmates and explain the plan and she, who had taken a class in journalism in high school and who had a home computer (neither of which I could claim) would print and mail out the results to all our classmates. When I wrote the letters, I stated that we would publish this first issue at our own expense but so many classmates sent donations along with their letters, that we knew the idea would succeed.
And the underlying goal, to keep our classmates in closer contact, also succeeded, for the newsletter is still published every year and old friends now write, phone, e-mail and even visit each other regularly. Charles and his wife Edie traveled extensively (once to Europe with the Healey club — taking their cars with them!) and to various other destinations to visit classmates. They spent a few weekends with us while I worked on a portrait I painted of him in his role of storyteller for school and church audiences before they moved from Chicago to North Carolina.
It was because of that newsletter that I have enjoyed the resumption of the longest friendship of my lifetime, and it is the newsletter that will convey to classmates the news of the death of that sunny little boy who kissed me so long ago and kept his promise to be friends for life.
I still smile when I think of “creeping paper” — I hope nobody ever corrected him.